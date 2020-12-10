Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Challenges: Where and how to retrive the Evidence Case at Misty Meadows

The newest season of Fortnite is here and it shows a lot of promise. Season 4 ended with a bang and set the premise for the start of the newest season.

The heroes from the Marvel universe, aided by Iron Man's ingenious plan, were able to finally stop Galactus from destroying the planet, but not before the latter did some considerable damage.

The newest chapter is aimed at collecting the best hunters of the universe to make sure no one escapes the loop that Galactus caused.

Where to find the evidence case at Misty Meadows in

Fortnite?

The Evidence Case is located at the bottom left corner of Misty Meadows. Players can find it on the top of the flowerpot sidewalks in one corner.

Image via Epic Games (Location of where the evidence case is located in Misty Meadows)

Interacting with the case completes the quest and also rewards the players with 1000 XP. There's a small pop up which shows up on the top left corner of the screen which shows that the quest is complete as well. Completing this quest lets players advance through the storyline too.

Now, considering the fact that the newest Fortnite season is still fresh, there will be a lot of people running in to try the same quest. It would be a wise move for players to arm themselves before running into this area. There's a high chance of this place being a hot drop for a while now.

If players get killed while interacting with the case, they get sent back to the lobby and need to try again. So, it'd be wise to be armed to the teeth for this almost assured gunfight.

Alternatively, successfully landing on the case would also work, if players manage to land here early in Fortnite. The quicker players can interact with the case and get out of there, the better.