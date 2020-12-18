How to claim Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5's free "Sing Along" emote in-game

Fortnite recently announced that the Sing Along emote will be available for all players starting from December 18.

Initially priced at 200 V-Bucks, the Sing Along emote was launched in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 on December 10th. Given that many players have already purchased the emote using V-Bucks, the announcement also confirmed that all V-Bucks spent to purchase the Sing Along emote would be refunded to the respective players.

Starting December 18 at 9 AM ET, the Sing Along Emote will be available for free in the Item Shop. Players who’ve already purchased the Emote will have the V-Bucks they spent returned to them. pic.twitter.com/1A3FFSZajr — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 17, 2020

According to the official announcement, the Sing Along emote will be available for players to claim from the Item Shop starting from 9 AM Eastern Time on December 18th. The Sing Along emote in Fortnite triggers a custom animation where the player can be seen holding a green choirbook as melodious tunes play in the background.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Sing Along emote in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Sing Along emote in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Epic Games has never shied away from introducing popular or seasonal emotes into Fortnite and keeping up with their own trend, the Sing Along emote is definitely one of the best representations of the holiday season. Making the emote available for everyone to claim from the Item Shop is like adding a cherry on the top.

Just me and the boys harmonizing at Christmas 🎅🎶 pic.twitter.com/yUOIk8G2mE — Merl (@Merl) December 10, 2020

With Chapter 2, Season 5 kicking off in Fortnite, players have already seen a bunch of new additions to the game. From Baby Yoda and Mando to Halo's Master Chief, Fortnite fans have been treated to regular additions to the game since the Galactus event ended.

Harmonize with the squad and get the Sing Along Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/yRRntpHmBb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 10, 2020

With that being said, it is safe to assume that everyone on the island will be seen singing along with a choirbook in their hands, as the emote becomes free for everyone to claim in Fortnite.

However, one question that remains to be answered is whether the community will get to witness 100 players singing along at the same time on the island or not.

Nevertheless, with the continuous updates coming to Fortnite, fans should prepare themselves for whatever else might follow from Epic Games as the holidays get closer.