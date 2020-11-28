Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Leaks: Driveable Battle Bus, Season 5 Loading Screen leak, and more

At this point, it's almost evident that massive changes to Fortnite are on the way. An imminent threat, who in Fortnite Season 4 comes in the form of Marvel supervillain "Galactus," has been looming over the island for quite some time now.

The "Devourer" of worlds is expected to take on the island during the end-of-season live event scheduled for 1st December 2020.

According to Epic Games, the Galactus live event in Fortnite will take place at 1:00 PM ET. However, based on how busy Fortnite servers get during these events, players are advised to load up at least 30 minutes prior to the event in order to secure a slot for themselves.

Fortnite Season 5: A new start or more Marvel yet again?

On multiple occasions, Donald Mustard has hinted towards the ongoing Fortnite x Marvel collaboration as one that’s going to be a part of the game for years to come.

An ideal way to determine what Fortnite Season 5 holds in store for us would be to take a look at the leaks. Epic Games made it evident that data-leaking will not be tolerated. The game files were encrypted accordingly, making it nearly impossible for community leakers to get their hands on the files.

Regardless, a loading screen banner was eventually leaked, and the image showcases three characters on screen.

New fortnite launcher icon coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NzakN5sapI — SexyNutella - Fortnite DataMiner (@SexyNutella_) November 24, 2020

The Mandalorian skin that sits right in between the other two had many worried about Fortnite collaborating with yet another organization to bring a "movie" themed season.

When will this game go back to normal battle passes and normal weapons . This game used to be so fun and https://t.co/K59YwKKwbM it’s a fucking add☹️ — 𝙕𝙫𝙮’𝙨 𝙒𝙍𝙇𝘿 🌏💕🦋➐ (@zvyswrld) November 24, 2020

well i guess its not a star wars season but at least we get mando secret skin — 🎄TreE Jet🎄 (@yeetsickb0i) November 24, 2020

I think this would be a post-apocalyptic theme since how the 2 skins are dressing. And the fact that they just could so a christmat event without making the whole season winter theme. I don't mind Mandalorian being a secret skin but i hope this battlepass comes with good stuff. — X_•iTz-Daniel•_X (@XiTzDanielX1) November 26, 2020

It was later claimed that the Mandalorian skin is allegedly Fortnite Season 5's "Secret Skin," much like Aquaman and Deadpool from previous seasons of the game.

You do know how to drive the Bus, right?

A week ago, Fortnite data-miner ShiinaBR revealed that the following line was added to the game’s news feed and might be our first hint towards the season end event.

We might be able to drive the Battle Bus during the event! This has just been added to the news feed and could possibly hint at it:



"You do know how to drive the Battle Bus... right?" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 22, 2020

The community was quick to connect the dots, and many players highlighted an easter egg that was placed in-game during Chapter 1, Season 5

For those who’ve been a part of the game since the aforementioned season, a quick recap would be enough to figure the crashed battle bus in the video, which could be found near Shifty Shafts appearing suddenly and without a clue.

Now, it seems as if the Battle Bus back then could’ve been a peek into the future, the future of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, to be precise.