Twitch has been under fire several times for ‘unfairly’ banning its content creators, with their most recent case involving a Fortnite streamer who was seemingly mixing religion with an online game that is home to millions of young, impressionable kids.

The moderators at Twitch were quick to intervene and handed out a seven-day ban to the streamer for violating the platform's TOS

Dr Witnesser, the streamer in question, who also claims to bring ‘gospel to gamers’, was called out on Twitter by Brett ‘Dakotaz’ Hoffman, a popular Fortnite YouTuber.

Dakotaz praised Twitch for placing the ban, calling it the ‘right thing’ to do, while also suggesting that a random squad game of Fortnite may not be the platform to preach to people about religion and all things related to it.

You are out of touch: Witnesser’s response to the allegations

I think you're out of touch @dakotaz We are told by #Jesus to go through the world and preach to EVERYONE, young and small. If you're not for Jesus, you are against him... — 𝘿𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 (@DrWitnesser) July 13, 2020

Shortly after Dakotaz put forward his thoughts on the matter, the doctor sent his response, telling the Fortnite streamer that he is ‘out of touch’ and that Jesus is the only way forward, disagreeing with Dakotaz's stance on the matter.

The heated online argument then continued when Dakotaz replied to Witnesser while quoting what he said, and how it could be time to get a reality check on things.

this dude told a random child of a another religion in a fortnite game that he will go to hell.



and im the one out of touch 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/efvPNI5Y0Z — dakotaz (@dakotaz) July 13, 2020

‘You would be sentenced to hell’ – Why mixing gaming and religion is a bad idea

The majority of Fortnite’s player base consists of young children from around the world. Given how extensive the game’s reach is, players are bound to run into others with different cultural belief’s and ideologies.

Understandably, the case of Dr Witnesser, who seemed to be pushing his subjective opinions and views on random Fortnite players, was not received well on the internet, and for obvious reasons.

Here is a clip of the streamer in question:

Omg and this is only part of what he's saying to children and also those of other faiths @Twitch @TwitchSupport preaching to a Muslim child about Christian faith there needs to be a boundary here set by twitch if you are hosting him pic.twitter.com/IgEOfA7VpY — CHELSEY HARWOOD (@chelsey_harwood) July 12, 2020

Jake Lucky, the face behind ‘Esports talk’, a popular YouTube channel, also voiced his opinion on the matter. He clarified how pressing people to believe the same things you do is wrong on many different levels, and how Fortnite may not be an ideal platform to preach religion.

Dr Witnesser on plans for his future.

After Twitch handed the streamer a seven day ban, the doctor took to Twitter asking his followers to pick between ‘Dlive’ and ‘YouTube’. A whopping 1942 people participated in the poll, and favored the latter, which received 62.2% of the total votes.

However, a majority of the tweets seemed to ask the doc to take a break from streaming altogether, and come back after the ban period is served.