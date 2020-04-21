Fortnite Client Update: How to Download Fortnite Mobile Update v12.14

Fortnite v12.14 is now out on Android.

Fortnite game client update is pivotal to ensure that your game stays up to date with the latest features that are sent out by Epic Games. To update the game, boot up your Epic games launcher on your Android/iOS device where you will have two options.

One is to uninstall Fortnite from your device and the other option is to Launch the game as seen in the image below.

When an update is sent out by Epic Games for Fortnite, the 'Launch', option which is highlighted in yellow with a red border will change to the 'Update' option on the Epic Games launcher in your respective Android or iOS devices.

To update Fortnite, simply click on the 'Update' option which will appear in place of the 'Launch' option once an update is out. The game has to be updated as soon as it is released. Else, players would not be able to enjoy the new features. Epic Games also does not allow players to play their game without a Fortnite game client update.

How long does a Fortnite update take?

There is no singular answer to this question. A Fortnite update works in a three-step process. It gets downloaded, is read by your device and is written while the update takes place.

The downloading part depends on one's internet speed. As for the other bits, it depends upon how powerful one's Android or iOS device is. Devices with more RAM can compute the data that has been downloaded at a faster rate. In the process, ensuring a swift installation of files. Older devices or devices with software/hardware problems may take longer to finish the entire process.

For those who haven't yet downloaded the game, here is the link to download it on Android devices. After all, it isn't a game one would want to miss out on, especially if one has a device which is compatible.

Fortnite Official Download For Android