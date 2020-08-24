The Fortnite Community Battles event was only recently announced, and allowed you to win various prizes. The game's developers are always coming up with new activities and challenges, which you can use to gain extra V-bucks and equipment.

Unlike some other competitive events that Fortnite regularly hosts, the idea behind the Community Battle Bootcamp was to create a more fun-filled event that gave everybody a chance to win something.

However, you needed to be quicker if you wanted to win these extra rewards. In this article, we will look at everything that we know about this event.

Fortnite Community Battles: Start date, rewards and other details

If you are still hoping to hop on to the Community Battles bandwagon and complete a challenge or two, you will be aghast to find out that the event has now ended. It was open from 10 AM on 19th August to around 8 PM on 23rd August.

Furthermore, players needed to head to the official Fortnite Community Battles website to register for the event.

Image Credits: communitybattles.fortnite.com

All you had to do was to click on the 'join' button and link your Epic Games account so that your progress concerning the Community Battles challenges could be tracked.

Once registered, players got a set of daily challenges that were independent of the other in-game ones. Most of them were straightforward, and some required you to merely play the game for an hour.

Image Credits: gameflip.com

Moreover, Fortnite players needed to complete all the challenges to unlock the final one, the completion of which would win you the Kab-llama in-game spray.

The leaderboard included a total of 20,000 players who received V-bucks according to the following scheme:

1st Place: 2500 V-Bucks 2nd Place: 2250 V-Bucks 3rd Place: 2000 V-Bucks 4th Place: 1750 V-Bucks 5th Place: 1500 V-Bucks 6th Place: 1250 V-Bucks 7th Place to 25th Place: 1000 V-Bucks 26th Place to 100th Place: 800 V-Bucks 101st Place to 500th Place: 500 V-Bucks 501st Place to 5,000th Place: 300 V-Bucks 5,001st Place to 10,000th Place: 250 V-Bucks 10,001st Place to 20,000th Place: 200 V-Bucks

The Fortnite Community Battles Bootcamp is now over, and the leaderboard has come out, as you can see below.

Image Credits: communitybattles.fortnite.com

Finally, further Fortnite Community Battles should hit the game in the future, so you might want to keep a lookout!