Fortnite community reacts to cars getting delayed in v13.30 update

The much-awaited v13.30 Fortnite update is finally here, as Epic Games officially released one of the most significant updates for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Though a variety of content has been added in the form of skins, emotes, POI's and bug fixes, the one feature that players had been endlessly waiting for failed to make an entry: Fortnite cars.

This has led to a significant amount of backlash from gamers across the globe and notably, from the Fortnite streaming community.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Me after finding out that cars weren’t in this update even though the leaks said so. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/cTfKlzSBRw — KC (@PyschoBlue) July 21, 2020

WHY DID THEY DELAY THE CARS UPDATE IN FORTNITE — Joe Higgins (@JoeHigg79726469) July 22, 2020

Cars may have been delayed until a later update... 😭🚘🚫 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) July 21, 2020

Pro streamers like Ali-A, Muselk and Lazarbeam also voiced their displeasure at cars not being made available.

Let's take a look at their reaction videos:

Advertisement

Ali-A reacts: Not cool, Epic!

ALi-A gets ready to launch into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale, but his initial excitement at discovering cars quickly gets replaced by disappointment.

On landing at Lazy Lake, instead of spotting trucks, his joy quickly turns into bewilderment as he cries out in disbelief:

They haven't added cars to Fortnite, they've removed them from Fortnite! That's the wrong thing to do, Epic!

As ALi-A tries to compose himself, he goes on to provide additional information from data miner Hypex, in highlighting the updated gas stations and jerry cans.

Infos about the upcoming Petrol Jerrycans for cars:



- you can shoot while holding it

- if it explodes it does 99 damage to players & 250 to vehicles — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Infos about the upcoming cars:



- if you hit a player so hard, you can bounce out of the car

- it does 200 damage when it explodes from close range & 50 from long range

- if you hit a player, they bounce — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

You can check out Ali-A's reaction to the Fortnite cars delay in the video below:

Muselk reacts: Give us Fortnite cars!

Muselk begins by calling the vague car information provided as the sort of dumb, cryptic thing that Epic tends to do. He heads into the game with the x2Twins and fails to spot any cars.

His excitement over spotting larger gas stations is relatively short-lived, as he gets knocked down soon after, which prompts him to comment sarcastically:

Did we just die so we could see a slightly expanded gas station? Thank you Epic... for this incredible content.

On failing to spot cars throughout, Muselk mentions that he's not even surprised anymore, just disappointed. In a final act of humorous defiance, he goes on to blow up a Fortnite gas station while venting:

Damn it Epic... we just wanted to run over people with semi-trucks. We're really not asking for that much!

You can watch Muselk's humorous rant at the lack of Fortnite cars in the video below:

Fresh and LazarBeam react: Bottom of the Barrel

On landing at Risky Reels, LazarBeam gives his analysis, in his trademark style:

They've repoed every car, they're gonna fix them and then they're gonna be in the game. We have no goddamn clue when because apparently back in my day, Update Night actually meant SOMETHING!

As they continue searching for the update, Fresh laments the lack of actual content as such, as he states in annoyance:

We're scraping the bottom of the barrel, for Fortnite has given us nothing in two weeks!

They, however, find solace in the return of whirlpools, surviving explosions at the gas station and expressing amazement at the new building feature, as they go on to build a stone pyramid.

You can check out Fresh and LazarBeam's reaction to the delayed car update in the video below: