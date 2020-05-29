Fortnite concerts may require a ticket in the future - 'Pay to Attend' concept possible

Cactus Jack from Fortnite's 'Astronomical' event (Image Credits: Epic Games)

After a series of successful virtual concerts in Fortnite, Epic Games may be moving towards 'pay to attend' events in the future.

iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite leaker, recently revealed a code that was added to the game files during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2.

Fortnite live events may adopt a pay to attend model (Image credits: iFireMonkey)

In this regard, the leaker reported that Fortnite may soon adopt a new model for their online concerts where players may be required to purchase 'tickets' to access events.

During Fortnite Chapter 1, Epic Games had exhibited their ability to produce mind-bending visuals and graphics. The Marshmello Concert was followed by multiple in-game events and collaborations such as the 'StarWars event' and the 'Astronomical' that featured Travis Scott.

A Screenshot from 'Astronomical' Fortnite live event (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Needless to say, these concerts drove a horde of players towards Fortnite.

'Astronomical' featuring Travis Scott, took players on a pyschedelic journey, and unlike the Marshmello event, broke all conventional rules of a concert. Scott took the form of a giant, using the entire map as his stage, while players were transported under water and out space during the event.

The Travis Scott concert brought together a total of 45 million players over a span of five events.

Fortnite Pay-to-attend idea:

Considering the staggering success of Fortnite live events in the past, it wouldn't be a shocker if Epic Games introduces a 'Pay-to-attend' format for their upcoming events in the near future.

For a long time now, Fortnite has been looking to break out of the traditional Battle Royale genre. The idea of attending a live concert from the comfort of your home might have been chalked off as absurd a few months ago. However, in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown scenario, the pay-to-attend online concert might have a much greater appeal.

Disucssions around the idea suggest that players may be required to purchase tickets from the Fortnite itemshop, much like any other cosmetics, and redeem them during the concert.

However, Data leaker iFireMonkey tweeted that Fortnite's 'pay to attend' idea is only an idea at present and is not likely to become a reality any time soon.