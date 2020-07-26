Despite its recent stagnation, Fortnite currently has over 350 million players worldwide. The game has become increasingly popular due to its video-game-like take on the Battle Royale segment. Although Fortnite is intrinsically violent, it does not feel like a violent game.

This is because of the funny emotes, colorful graphics, and cartoonish animations. While this makes copying characters from the game difficult, fans haven’t been shy to give it a try.

In this article, we look at three of the best cosplays to date.

Fortnite: Best cosplays until now!

1) Brite Bomber (Little Jem)

The Brite Bomber has been around since the first season, and is one of the most difficult cosplays to pull off. The character has a detailed multicolored outfit and an elaborate harvesting tool, along with pink hair.

Credit: Little Jem

However, Little Jem pulled the entire look off, right down to the last detail. She has purple tinted sunglasses, along with the hexagonal print of the outfit. Further, the Harvesting tool has been detailed and painted exactly like the actual Fortnite outfit.

Credit: Little Jem

2) Survial Specialist (Laura Lux)

Survival Specialist is a Fortnite BR blue rarity skin, and is a popular pick among many OG players.

Laura Lux is an Australian DJ, model and Social media star who has been known to perform cosplays in the past.

Survival Specialist (Fortnite Battle Royale) by Laura @DarthLux pic.twitter.com/CWrjR7U5tK — Video Game Cosplay (@VideoGamCosplay) March 12, 2018

Laura flaunts a black hat with the the characters signature 'crosshair' mark on it. Further, the effort put into recreating the slurp jar and pickaxe is commendable.

3) im Mak Mari (Amiko Chan)

Credit: GamePedia Fortnite

Dim Mak Mari is a Ninja Hero in Fortnite: Save the World. She has a flowing red and black outfit with a black belt and short dark hair. While it might not be the most difficult character to pull off, the attention to detail, and color scheme in Amiko's picture are pretty on-point.

Credit: AmikoChan

The leather outfit, short hair, and the sword all resemble the one from the game. Further, her smart use of lighting makes her photos appear cartoonish, just like you see in the game!

Credit: AmikoChan

To know more about the above cosplays, and to look at some other good ones, you can look at the video below: