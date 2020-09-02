In what is a rather bold move, the Indian government today banned a total of 118 Chinese apps owing to the turmoil the two countries have been embroiled in. The reason for the ban is to ensure 'safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace', according to a government statement.

Regardless, the move has sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community. Although the talk about the PUBG ban was prevalent for quite some time, now. Owing to the unrest on the border, the move has been met with open arms by mainstream Indian internet. People think it is about time the government stopped Chinese corporations from making money via Indian customers. Regardless, the move has worried fans of other games as well, including Fortnite.

Thousands of Indian Fortnite players have taken to the internet to find out whether Fortnite’s country of origin is also China, or not. This is following a rather tumultuous period for Fortnite Mobile gamers, considering that the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store.

Image Credits: The Quint

Regardless, in this article, we attempt to answer the question, once and for all.

Fortnite country of origin: Is Fortnite a Chinese game?

While some other Chinese games such as COD:Mobile has survived the ban regardless of its Chinese roots, Fortnite fans need not worry, at least for the time being. However, according to India TV News, COD: Mobile could be added to the list of banned apps shortly.

Further, considering the large user base of some of the Chinese apps that have already been banned, further action seems entirely possible as of now. The list of apps include popular ones such as Cam Scanner, TikTok, UC Browser, and of course, PUBG Mobile. However, Fortnite Mobile is safe, at least for the time being.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite is developed by Epic Games, which is an American company located in Cary, North Carolina. The company was established by current CEO Tim Sweeney back in 1991 as Potomac Computer Systems, and started out from Sweeney’s parents’ house in Potomac, Maryland. Since then of course, Epic Games have become global giants.

Regardless, for the time being, Fortnite Mobile is safe, and has not been banned in India. As already mentioned, users can no longer update or download the game from the Google Play store, although the Epic Games Launcher can still be used for the purpose.