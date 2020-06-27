Fortnite creative codes: Top 5 best escape room map codes

These escape room maps test your wit and intelligence in Fortnite.

Here is our list of the top five escape room maps, and their codes.

Image Credit: Twitter

Fortnite has always been considered as a very fun and light-hearted game to play. However, with the introduction of new and competitive eSports tournaments, there are a lot of good players trying to win every match in Fortnite. Thus, queueing in the solo queue might get frustrating for many players.

Therefore, you might want to relax and play different games too. To that effect, Fortnite has introduced a creative mode where players can make maps according to their wishes, which other players could then visit.

This has led to the emergence of many brilliant genres of maps being created in Fortnite. In this article, we will explore our top five list of escape maps in the game.

Top 5 escape room codes in Fortnite

Map #5: FIND THE LAMA ESCAPE GAME

Image Credit: GameMeneer/YT

Map Code: 2598-9261-7937

Creator of the map: FBB-Loukan

Advertisement

Map Description: Gift box = Bad area, Christmas node = Item you can destroy, Lama = You win!

Even though the spelling of Llama is wrong in the title, this map is very open and as the description says, you need to get to the animal to win the match.

Map #4: ESCAPE ROOM PARKOUR V FI

Image Credit: Thaneos/YT

Map Code: 0303-4392-2794

Creator of the map: Thane181

Map Description: This is a very interactive map and has really fun levels. All over, this is a fine map with a lot of challenges.

Map #3: INCEPTION

Image Credit: Vikkstar123/YT

Map Code: 0465-4599-6239

Creator of the map: HELLRAISERGAMING

Map Description: Grapple, kill and win!

This is one of coolest and creative maps in Fortnite, as the whole map is inverted and you need to make your way to the exit.

Map #2: DUNGEON PRISON

Image Credit: EdtheGatekeeper/YT

Map Code: 5970-3385-0426

Creator of the map: WERTANDREW

Map Description: You were imprisoned for crimes you never committed. Enough is enough, you must escape! However, no one has ever reached the portal to the outside!

Map #1: POSEIDON’S MAZE RUNNER

Image Credit: Dropnite

Map Code: 5709-3097-8273

Creator of the map: Poseidon

Map Description: “Find clues and escape the Glade...but beware”.

This map is heavily-based on the Maze Runner book/movie, and you need to escape the maze, while facing tons of challenges along the way.