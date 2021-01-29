5 best death run maps in Fortnite

Fortnite deathruns are creative levels designed to kill players as they race their way through a defined course.

Popular with speedrunners and those seeking to test their Fortnite skills, deathruns make for a great time, whether a player is rocking it solo or streaming them for an audience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

January 2021 Fortnite deathrun codes

First Person Deathrun Code

8835-3298-3262

Ever want to play Fortnite in the first person? Now players can do just that in this deathrun. It is not quite perfect, but it is still impressive nonetheless. It would be great to see a first-person mode added to Fortnite one of these days.

Advertisement

70 LEVELS FROM NOOB TO PRO DEATHRUN:

0124-4773-0646

70 LEVELS FROM NOOB TO PRO DEATHRUN

The name of this deathrun pretty much says it all. 70 levels of varying difficulty deathruns to get players up to speed on the genre. There is a bit of wonkiness here, but overall, this is a pretty solid code to use and play around with.

Rainbow Deathrun

3918-5478-2604

Rainbow Deathrun

For beginner deathrunners, Rainbow Deathrun is ten levels of reasonably easy, though vomit-inducing, deathruns. Players should prepare their eyeballs for color with this one.

The World's Easiest Deathrun v1.3

Advertisement

8707-4009-1746

The World's Easiest Deathrun v1.3

Do not play this deathrun if you are looking for a serious...anything. It is a pretty fun novelty to try out, and nothing more.

50 Level Default Deathrun

0598-7012-9954

A solid set of levels with varying difficulty. Expertly crafted and balanced, 50 Level Default Deathrun is a pleasure to play through. Give it a shot. It is one of the better runs on this list.

More January Fortnite deathrun codes

With so many codes released each month, here is a list of more from January for those who really dig deathruns.