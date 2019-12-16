Fortnite Decision-Making Guide: Actionable tips to help you make better decisions

Winning more games ultimately is a result of good decisions.

To set yourself up for a 'Victory Royale, the top most skill is not just 'shooting' right or' building' high; It's unambiguous decision making.

From the moment you jump out of the battle bus, every decision you make will ultimately decide which way your games go. Right from choosing a landing spot to picking up weapons and managing your heals. Fortnite can't be simply classified as a BR game mode, while we understand that is what it might be in the bigger picture, there are mechanics in-game that cannot be found anywhere else, the building aspect is one of them.

For some, this could be a challenge, whereas many might see it as an opportunity. Since the mechanics in Fortnite have so much to offer, you are more likely to explore a lot more than other 'simple' BR games.

Fortnite, since season 1 has offered us exactly that. A game with endless possibilities and many things that have still not been explored after 10 seasons. Players went from building a single wall to a full-fledged castle in mere milliseconds. In a few seasons, utilities and items in-game were put to use creatively by many in ways that no one had expected.

All of this was made possible because of a single factor, the will to improve which ultimately leads to 'Good decision making'. Here are a few actionable tips to keep in mind to improve your ability to make calculated decisions more often in Fortnite.

#1 Implement tricks you know and have practiced

90's is a building trick used to quickly retake height in Fortnite.

This tip might seem vague at a glance but how many times have you found yourself in a situation where you later realized that you could have approached the fight differently or applied a building trick you learned?

This is a phenomenon more common than people think, In normal pub games, the pressure of being sent back into the lobby might hold you back from making risky moves and playing to your full potential. The simplest way to avoid this is by making sure you constantly remind yourself to use moves that you know, experience and consistency is the only combination you need to overcome this shortcoming.

#2 Immobility (Not moving or building)

You are fighting an opponent that seems like an easy target, you re-take high ground and constantly keep building to avoid them from re-taking height from you.

If you think there is no problem with the statement above, that's when we might have a problem. A lot of players usually are so occupied with keeping the height that they fail to damage their opponent and most of these fights end up with a third-party that breaks your builds from underneath while you both are busy taking height over each other.

Every time you are in a fight constantly 'Build and Move' to keep your enemy guessing at all times, the objective in most of the scenarios is to be the first one to damage the opponent to gain an upper-hand in the fight.

#3 Learning when to sneak

Fornite's Legendary 'Bush'

When it comes to decision making, a very crucial one is when to be aggressive and when you should maintain a low profile.

There are times there is a lot going around you and a part of you might want to jump in and join the fun which is absolutely fine unless your goal is 'Victory Royale'. Since most of the fights that turn into a rumble (thanks to third-party) will end up with every participant either eliminated or heavily damaged to take on another fight.

#4 Improving your Multi-tasking ability

Building and Shooting

Let us face it, Fortnite isn't like any other shooter games. There are a ton of things at all times that you need to keep in check.

Your material count should ideally be always at a minimum of 400-500 range to be able to take a build fight if a situation arises. Shotguns are almost staple in the Fornite weapon inventory and not having them might put you at a great disadvantage. At least one slot from your inventory should be allocated for healing materials. These are a few basics that will help in the long run.

However, when talking about the major aspects of the game the 'Building and Shooting', most people will focus too much on one and ignore the other which might ultimately send you back to lobby. Always keep moving closer towards the enemy while shooting, in your attempt to move closer use, builds to block incoming shots. Moving closer will almost always result in a shotgun fight since they are the most effective close-range weapons.

#5 Play to your advantage

Victory Royale

Maybe you are closer to the safe zone than your opponents, that is just about the right opportunity to take as many shots as possible on them as they try to move into the safe zone, or perhaps you just took a nice 180 pump shot on your opponent that is on the low ground. Unless you follow it up and chase him, he may get away and heal.

Always try to gain an advantage and when you have one try to optimally utilize it to move one step closer to 'Victory Royale'

Next time you drop in-game keep these points in mind and you are almost guaranteed to improve your gameplay to a certain extent. For more tips, news and updates on everything Fortnite make sure to follow us!