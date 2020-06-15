Fortnite Doomsday event: Time zones, duration and other details

Find out what time zone you are in for the Doomsday live event in Fortnite.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST tonight.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Fortnite Doomsday live event time zones, and Chapter 2, Season 3 details (Image Credits: u/RuffianSFM)

The big day is finally upon us!

The Doomsday event in Fortnite is all set to go live tonight at 11:30 PM IST. Players from all around the world are expected to gear up 30 minutes prior to the event in order to secure a spot in the upcoming Fortnite live event.

In order to make it easy for gamers to drop in, here is a compiled list of all regions and their respective time zones for the Doomsday live event in Fortnite:

Time zone of various regions for the Fortnite Doomsday live event:

Know what time zone you are in for the Fortnite live event today (Image Credits: SweazyLeaks)

Where is the Doomsday live event in Fortnite going to happen?

As anticipated, the Doomsday event in Fortnite will go down around the 'Agency', which has been of paramount importance in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2.

Advertisement

Hatches around the agency are expected to play a major role during the Doomsday live event

There are a total of 5 hatches that surround the Agency. On 13th June, the hatch covers were dislodged and bubbles could be seen rising out of them. Speculations and theories suggested that the role of these hatches could be similar to that of a missile silos.

Midas' Doomsday device has been expanding its powerfield at an alarming rate. The final conclusion of what this 'energy' translates into is something you would not want to miss.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 start?

The new season of Fortnite is scheduled for 17th June, 2020, two days after the Doomsday live event.

However, various data-miners and theorists believe that the two days before the new season start will be crucial for Epic Games to implement new features, giving players a teaser as to what is about to come next.

Also read: Best skins in Fortnite

The focal theme of Fortnite Season 3 is expected to be 'Flood', which has many believing that the new map will feature underwater POIs, sharks as a mobility item and other additions that match the water theme.

How long will the Fortnite event last?

As pointed out by a popular data leaker, the Fortnite live event will last a total of 15 minutes:

The event will be 15 minutes | #Fortnite — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite News & Leaks (@LunakisLeaks) June 13, 2020

The event will not playback on any further dates, and is confirmed to be a one-time-show. Players who miss the live event will not have a chance to watch it again in-game.