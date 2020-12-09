Fortnite DreamHack Open tournament: How to register, start date, $250,000 prize pool, and more

According to Epic Games' official release, the DreamHack Online Open Fortnite tournament will be conducted for NA East, NA West, and Europe.

With more than 150,000 players registered for the tournament, only the top 250 duos will progress to the second round of the event.

🗓️ NA East: Dec 9 - 10

🗓️ NA West: Dec 16 - 17

🗓️ EU: Dec 19 - 20

📝https://t.co/zOGhruvruY pic.twitter.com/OydHUhYs7G — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) November 20, 2020

Scheduled to run from 10th December to 21st December, players across all platforms can register for the tournament.

Players looking to register for the upcoming Fortnite Duos tournament in the DreamHack Online Open can click here. For any further queries and assistance, players are advised to join DreamHack's official Discord server.

DreamHack Online Open Fortnite Duos Championship

The criteria for Fortnite Duos championship DreamHack Online Open Heats are:

The player must register as a Duo.

The player must be at least 13 years old.

Apart from that, there is also a specific points format, which players need to remember while grinding to earn a top 250 finish.

Make sure you keep track of each region for December! 👀



NA East

🔸 Dec 9 - 10



NA West

🔸 Dec 16 - 17



EU

🔸 Dec 19 - 20



📝 https://t.co/mmtON5runk | #DHFNOpen pic.twitter.com/V0iIFvDRhi — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) December 8, 2020

The point format for the tournament is as follows:

Victory Royale - +6 points

Position 2 to 5 - +3 points

Position 6 to 21 and position 25 - +2 points

Position 22 to 24 - +1 point

Additionally, players will earn extra +5 points for each elimination they secure in the first round of the DreamHack Online Open Heats Fortnite Duos Championship.

Format for the DreamHack Online Open Heats Fortnite Duos Championship (Image via DreamHack)

According to Dreamhack, the official format of the tournament will have two Open Qualifiers from each region, from which the top 250 teams will progress into the second round. However, each duo is limited to a maximum of 10 games during the "three-hour-heat."

Prize pool distribution for the DreamHack Online Open Heats (Image via DreamHack)

With the Fortnite Duos qualifiers for the DreamHack Online Open Heats all scheduled to begin from 10th December, interested Fortnite players are suggested to register at the earliest.

Especially with a prize-pool of $250,000, this tournament might just turn into an early Christmas gift for the lucky few.