“Fortnite is not dying, the community is”: SypherPK on why Tim, Courage, and others stopped playing the game

For quite some time now, Fortnite has been under fire for its snail-like pacing, especially during the mid and end-games. While this issue may not be as evident in competitive lobbies, the casual ones have fallen victim, and for a majority of the players, it’s ‘sucking’ the fun out of the game.

“You know what sucks about this season? The abilities are really cool, the fishing changes are awesome, the season pass is awesome, but none of that matters when you’re not getting enough action,” exclaims SypherPK just as the video begins.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sypher & Co have complained about Fortnite’s pacing. In June, we saw the Sypher-Ninja duo address the ‘lack of action’ in Fortnite Season 3, and from the looks of it, the debate seems to have made its way into Season 4 as well.

Fortnite Season 4 does nothing to change the game’s pacing

“It boggles my mind that they have done nothing for the pacing.” – adds TimtheTatman while discussing the issue with Sypher.

From a content creation perspective, a game that lacks ‘action’ is usually rendered 'boring’ and’ monotonous’; some would even say that it’s not fun to watch. In the case of Fortnite, it is pretty evident that viewers want to see action-packed streams, and not their favorite streamer wandering around the Battle Royale island, farming materials while picking a few kills occasionally.

During the glory days of Fortnite, high-kill game montages were among some of the most popular content types to exist. However, with convoluted changes to the meta, finding players who drop 20 or 30-kill games in Fortnite Season 4 is a rare sight.

Is Fortnite dying? The game, no. The community, yes.

During the video, SypherPK puts forward his thoughts on the ‘Is Fortnite dying’ debate. The YouTuber exclaims that it’s time to put the debate to an end: the verdict?

Well, it isn’t as simple as it looks.

Sypher asserts that Fortnite as a game is far from dead. However, that may not be the case with the ‘Fortnite OG Community’ built around it. Hordes of popular streamers leaving the game may give the impression that the title is fading away quickly.

SypherPK explains how that’s not the case, and the game has evolved, and in the process added new players with different interests than before.

Whether or not Fortnite Season 4’s Marvel theme manages to keep the game as captivating as earlier remains to seen. What’s evident, however, is the fact that Fortnite has come a long way from what it once was.