Fortnite Egg Launcher set to arrive soon: Expected release date, weapon stats, and more

The Fortnite Egg Launcher has just received an update in Fortnite 15.50, hinting at the weapon's eventual return for a Spring event. Colorful and festive, the Egg Launcher fires eggs similar to a grenade launcher and uses explosive ammo.

Fortnite Egg Launcher

Egg Launcher was updated (Could mean nothing, or they're getting ready for Easter).



* Fortnite 15.50 update leak. pic.twitter.com/DxqFrJ7fWz — Aminey (@TheAminey) March 2, 2021

The Fortnite Egg Launcher's stats are as follows:

Damage: 150

Crit Chance: 5%

Crit Damage: +50%

Fire Rate: 1.75

Advertisement

Magazine Size: 6

Reload Time: 3

Ammo: Rocket

it’s in the unvaulted tr now — jump! by van halen (@nacoknight) March 2, 2021

With Spring right around the corner, the Fortnite Egg Launcher will probably not see mainline play until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Eggs flying through the air and exploding in player's faces will not happen for a few weeks, as the end of Season 5 is March 15th, 2021.

Players can expect the Fortnite Egg Launcher to arrive with some Spring event, such as the Spring it On event from the past. There will most likely be some Spring-like skins released around the same time. Fans can expect bunnies and llamas.

The Egg Launcher has been updated! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

Originally released in 2018, the Fortnite Egg Launcher is a novelty weapon that fans have had loads of fun with in the past. It excels at taking down builds, similar to other explosive round weapons.

Advertisement

Nothing screams festive like a grenade launcher that fires eggs out of a painted-on rabbit's tail. Fans should get the Gold Bars ready; the last time the launcher was available, it cost 1,680 bars to obtain one in a match.

Fortnite 15.50 has added a ton of upcoming content for the end of Chapter 2 Season 5 and Chapter 2 Season 6. The Fortnite Egg Launcher is just the tip of the iceberg. Players can expect new content before the current season ends and some surprises for next season.