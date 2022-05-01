Fortnite Emicida Soundwave series: How to collect the coin and earn a free reward

Yet another artist has arrived at the Fortnite Soundwave series, and this means more fun for the players. Emicida is an upcoming rapper and popular MC in Brazil, and now he is going to show off his talent in Epic Games' Battle Royale.

Fortunately, players not only get a free concert, but also get a free reward by attending the event. One simply has to collect a coin that fetches them the free Soundwave Series - Emicida Spray as a memento. The quest will be available for the entire duration of the event, and players can complete it anytime before Emicida departs.

Players have until Monday, May 2, at 6 PM ET since the show started to redeem the coin. They can jump in anytime and watch the entire show to unlock it. As soon as they obtain the coin, they can unlock the free spray.

How to get the free Soundwave Series - Emicida Spray in Fortnite

In order to complete the Emicida Soundwave series quest and earn the free spray, players need to get the coin at the end of the concert. Obtaining this coin isn't a complicated process and only requires patience.

Players can follow these simple steps in order to complete the quest and earn the free Fortnite reward:

Join the lobby and open the discover page Navigate to the SOUNDWAVE SERIES: EMICIDA discover tile Input the Island code 6929-7613-7801 if you cannot find the discover tile Listen to the entire event and wait until the end Collect the coin that appears at the end of the event

Fortnite @FortniteGame



@Emicida’s Soundwave Series starts now and is available non-stop until May 2 at 6 PM ET! It’s showtime!@Emicida’s Soundwave Series starts now and is available non-stop until May 2 at 6 PM ET! It’s showtime! 🎉@Emicida’s Soundwave Series starts now and is available non-stop until May 2 at 6 PM ET! https://t.co/v5XT12YrgZ

As soon as players collect the coin at the end of the event, they will complete the Emicida Soundwave series quest and receive the free Emicida Spray.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Emicida Soundwave series event

Emicida's show started on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 6 PM ET and will air back-to-back for 72 hours. Besides the free Emicida Spray, players can also purchase the Keep Going Lobby Track and Triumphant Emote from the Item Shop starting Thursday, April 28, at 8 PM ET.

Fortnite Emicida Soundwave series show (Image via Sportskeeda)

There is also a provision to watch certain parts of the show using a picture-in-picture display so players can also enjoy other creative experiences. Moreover, players also get free XP for attending the entire show.

