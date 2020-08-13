Fortnite: Epic Games adds 'Direct Payment' option on mobile to avoid Apple and Google store fees

As part of the Fortnite Mega Drop, Epic Games has added a new 'Direct Payment' option to Fortnite on both Android and iPhone devices. The move has been viewed as an attempt by Epic Games to avoid the proceeds taken by Apple and Google via their own official stores.

Epic Games recently announced that it will be providing new discounts, in the form of 20% savings on V-Bucks, across all platforms:

The Fortnite Mega Drop lands today! Get up to 20% in savings on V-Bucks using select payment methods. This isn’t a short term sale…these are our new prices!



More info about availability in your currency and how it works in our blog: https://t.co/E5w29QvO6m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

In addition to this, Fortnite is also offering a free Shooting Starstaff pick-axe and bonus V-Bucks to active players:

To celebrate the Fortnite Mega Drop we're gifting all active players the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe. Additionally, for players who’ve purchased V-Bucks in the last 30 days (7/14/2020 - 8/13/2020) we’ve started granting bonus V-Bucks. Grants are expected to complete by 8/17/2020! pic.twitter.com/uf20yAVMmX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

The main feature of this Mega Drop is the Direct Payment feature, which has been made available for Fortnite mobile.

Direct Payment option on Fortnite Mobile

Google and Apple stores take a 30% cut, on account of which Epic Games decided to previously release Fortnite on Android via its own launcher.

Epic Games has now decided to introduce its own direct payment mechanism, as stated on it's official website:

Today, we're also introducing a new way to pay on iOS and Android: Epic direct payment . When you choose to use Epic direct payments , you save upto 20% as Epic passes along payment processing savings to you.

With its latest move, V-Bucks will cost significantly cheaper:

Image Credits: Epic Games

Image Credits: Epic Games

Elaborating further on the Direct Payment option, the website states:

Currently, when using Apple or Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee and the up to 20% price drop does not apply . If Apple or Google lower their fees in the future , Epic will pass along the savings to you.

Addressing security concerns, Epic Games also provided reassurance:

In operating Fortnite on open platforms and operating the Epic Games store , Epic has processed over $1,600,000,000 of direct payments successfully , and uses industry trusted encryption and security measures to protect customer transactions.

You can read more about the direct payment option here.

Epic Direct Pay currently supports many countries, and the list is expected to grow with time.

In addition to this feature, Epic Games has also reduced the prices of both V-Bucks and real-money offers on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. Moreover, these are permanent prices to ensure valuable savings:

Image Credits: androidcentral.com

The Fortnite Mega Drop is a major initiative by Epic Games to give back to the community and ensure customer satisfaction, in the face of recent criticism.