Fortnite: Epic releases Blitz Solos; SypherPK reacts

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3's setup, Epic Games introduced the Summer Splash event, which not only added some sleek skins, but also brought back some popular modes from the past.

Fortnite Summer Splash, an Epic exclusive (Image Credit- Epic Games)

Classic LTM's, or Limited-time modes, have been dropping regularly, with the immensely popular Unvaulted LTM being one of the most recent.

And now, the latest LTM to feature in Season 3 is the fast-paced Blitz solo mode, which has got the Fortnite community buzzing, with several streamers — notably SypherPK — reacting.

Below is the full list of Season 3 LTM's, as listed by FireMonkey, a data miner.

🌊Summer Splash LTMs | Party Size + Dates [ET]🏖️ pic.twitter.com/Sp5LSgUCfY — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 6, 2020

What is Fortnite Blitz mode?

Aggressive, brutal and set on fast-forward, Blitz is an exclusive Battle Royale LTM in which the storm circle shrinks faster than usual. The game plays out rapidly, with players scrambling to get into the safe zone.

The time interval between each circle is shorter than usual, forcing players to always be on the move. Moreover, players are denied the luxury of biding their time, as unlike the classic Battle Royale mode, they are quite literally in the eye of the storm.

The map is replete with more resources and materials, and the glider redeploy feature can be accessed from a considerable height to allow for a quick getaway from the raging storm.

The above features result in matches which are 15 minutes long or even shorter, which is perfect for a flurry of games or a Fortnite marathon!

The Fortnite Blitz map

SypherPK reacts

Popular Fortnite streamer Ali Hassan, known popularly as SypherPK, reacted to the latest launch in his trademark style. In the beginning, he theorized that the new Blitz mode is an attempt by Fortnite to test a lot of new, potential updates.

He then highlighted the cool pickaxe feature, which helps you move at a much faster pace as compared to moving with a weapon in hand.

From gliding faster to harvesting faster, and calling it his 'lucky day' on spotting a few llamas, SypherPK appeared pretty stoked with the new game mode.

He also stated, as calmly as ever:

I'm not a huge fan of glider redeploy because I like making people fall to their death!

Caught in the storm to rushed endgame

SypherPK's first match ended with him getting eliminated in the storm, and he attempted to grab a win in the second one.

The storm, however, got him yet again, leading to a third-place finish, and he voiced displeasure at the frantic and rushed endgame in Blitz solos. A tad critical of the 'sloppy finishes', he added that a slightly tweaked, eased up final storm circle would make the game perfect.

Before his third and final match, he announced that this was the one he'd win. And much to the viewer's delight, he did so by walling himself up while his competitor succumbed to the storm. His winning element: a Flopper fish!

SypherPk's winning combination: a Flopper fish (L) and a Lllama (R)

The Fortnite Blitz solos is undoubtedly a fun, fresh addition to Fortnite Season 3. As SypherPK noted potential updates and changes that could be incorporated, all eyes are now on the V13.30 update, which is just a few hours away!

You can take a look at SypherPK's reaction to the new Fortnite LTM-Blitz solos in the video below.