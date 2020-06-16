Fortnite: Everything that changed after the 'Device' event and Season 3 teasers

Here is everything that has changed in the Battle Royale island after the 'Device' event.

Jason Momoa, the actor behind 'Aquaman' recently uploaded a teaser hinting towards a possible collab next season.

Here is everything that changed after 'The Device' Fortnite event

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 drops in less than 24 hours. The Doomsday live event concluded yesterday, marking the end of yet another season, and possibly bidding the existing storyline farewell.

The live event showcased the 'Device' which ended up leaving 'The Agency' in shambles. Furthermore, the event brought along a horde of new additions, teasers, and mechanical changes to the game. A total of 12 million players participated in the game during the live event.

We were overwhelmed by the response to The Device. At 12M players in-game, we capped participation for stability while 8.4M more watched live on Twitch + YouTube. As we push the edge of what live-events can be, we’re improving systems so more of you can experience them in-game. pic.twitter.com/YTycsB1Zoh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 16, 2020

Here is everything that changed in the Fortnite battle royale island after the Doomsday live event.

Gameplay changes

#1 The storm is now made up of water

Perhaps one of the most prominent changes that players discovered shortly after the event commenced. This isn't your regular storm anymore, players who try and enter the storm are essentially pushed back.

However, upon entering the storm and swimming atop, it is possible to take storm damage when jumping out of the zone from a considerable height.

#2 You can now build above water

Building above the storm level is now possible. However, entering the storm from up top will still deal damage to players and does not provide them any advantage.

Multiple players on reddit suggested that 'Skybases', a popular camping method where players would build to the sky limit and camp may kick back in with the new mechanics in place.

"Holy sh*t. What about Water Skyebases. The water will cover up the previous part of the skybase, so all you have to do is camp by the edge of the storm"

#3 Sharks spotted during the Fortnite live event

With 'Water' being the primary theme for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sharks could possibly be a new addition in the upcoming season.

On multiple occasions, data leakers have discussed the possibility of a 'Shark' being added to the game as a mobility item. Based on an educated guess, this could likely be the first teaser towards the addition.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 - All teasers so far

A little 'Gold' - First Chapter 2, Season 3 teaser

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 teaser reveals an alleged 'Trident'

The image reveals an item that has a golden shining. Shortly after the first image, Epic followed up with another teaser which revealed the gold bit was actually from a trident. It bears a strikingly similar resemblance to Aquaman.

The Aquaman's trident is almost identical to the one above, could we see yet another DC collab in Fortnite Season 3 ?

Moments ago, Jason Momoa, the actor who played 'Aquaman' added the teaser image to his instagram story, giving credence to a possible Fortnite x DC collab in Fortnite Season 3.

Jason Momoa, The actor who played Aquaman Posted this on his Instagram 5 hours ago!



Posible Aquaman Skin? pic.twitter.com/wSJGX5D3xF — Storm - Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeak) June 16, 2020

The unidentified 'Space' object

Another teaser which made its way into Fortnite showcases an alleged 'Astronaut' holding what seems to be an object from space. There is no information available on this at the moment. Here is the image in question.

Astronauts coming to the game in Fortnite Season 3?

Interactive teaser from Epic Games

'No Sweat Insurance' posters were among the first few hints towards the inevitable flood in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Shortly after the event concluded, Team No Sweat, an online persona for the 'No Sweat Insurance' in Fortnite, posted the following message on Reddit.

"Hi there, everyone keeping dry out there!

We appreciate your continued interest in No Sweat.

While yes that towering wall of water is certainly tall, don't worry you're covered. We've been flooded with calls asking if we cover water damage, asking about boat rentals, and so on. All great questions!

We’ve concluded rainwater actually IS safe to consume.

Edit: We’re actually not sure if it’s fresh or salt water. Don’t drink the water.

- TG"

John Jones - Agent Jonesy: Who are they?

Agent Jonesy, who appeared during a cutscene in the Live event is expected to play a major role in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

A name plate which sits on Jonesys desk revealed his full name to be 'John Jones', who also seems to be a ghost member.

John Jones could possibly play a major role in Fortnite Chatper 2, Season 3

Coffee mug with a ghost logo was spotted in Jonsey's office.

Data miners have also discovered a place holder for this skin, that is expected to hit the Fortnite item shop in short while. Additionally, during the live event, file folders could be spotted in John Jones' office which had photos of Midas, Lynx and Janice 'The Engineer' .