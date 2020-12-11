Fortnite: Everything to know about the $5,000,000 Frosty Frenzy Trios tournament

Epic Games has announced the Frosty Frenzy tournament for Fortnite, boasting a prize pool of $5,000,000 and starting from 12th December.

The Frosty Frenzy tournament is going to be a trios championship divided between seven regions across the globe. Every Fortnite player who participates in the Frosty Frenzy tournament qualifiers will receive the Skull Claus Spray.

The event will be played over two days for each region. The seven regions involved in the Frosty Frenzy Fortnite tournament are:

North America East

North America West

Europe

Brazil

Oceania

Asia

Middle East

The top 500 teams from NA East, NA West, Europe, and Brazil will qualify for its second round. In comparison, the top 250 teams from Oceania, Asia, and the Middle-East will find themselves qualifying from the first round.

Schedule and prize distribution for Fortnite's Frosty Frenzy Tournament

The most important thing players need to ensure is that they are in a trios lobby before starting their first session in the first round of the Frosty Frenzy tournament. The schedule for the first round of the Fortnite tournament is:

December 11: Sessions 1 and 2 [Middle East]

December 12: Sessions 3 and 4 [Middle East]

December 12: Sessions 1 and 2 [All regions except Middle East]

December 13: Sessions 3 and 4 [All regions except Middle East]

Boasting of a total purse of $5,000,000, the prize pool distribution of the Frosty Frenzy tournament for each region is:

NA East

1st to 25th - $1,800

26th to 250th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Claus Spray

NA West

1st to 15th - $1,800

16th to 95th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

Europe

1st to 35th - $1,800

36th to 400th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

Brazil

1st to 15th - $1,800

16th to 95th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

Asia

1st to 10th - $1,800

11th to 45th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

Oceania

1st to 10th - $1,800

11th to 45th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

Middle East

1st to 10th - $1,800

11th to 45th - $1,200

For earning 5 points or more - Skully Clause Spray

All earnings will be distributed equally among the three players in each team after the entire tournament commences.

Gear up for this weekend.



Fight in the Frosty Frenzy Tournament for a chance to earn a share of the $5,000,000 prize pool!

Blog: https://t.co/CzAxe9EZnC

Rules: https://t.co/Tl539aV1Zg pic.twitter.com/AmdtozPs9c — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 9, 2020

With multiple players already preparing their trio lobbies to join this multi-million dollar Fortnite tournament, it seems the Frosty Frenzy event will be a massive hit with the community.