Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the flare gun

The flare gun has been teased for the longest of times in Fortnite, since all the way back in Chapter 1.

It is finally being released in the 13.20 update, which is what this article will talk about.

While we don’t expect the maintenance to be over any time soon — due to the size of the update — we can tell you everything you need to know about the flare gun in Fortnite, which has been confirmed to be released via the updated patch notes.

Along with the flare gun, certain other hotly-anticipated skins, such as the rumored Captain America skin, which is expected to be the ‘surprise skin’, will be released on July 4th. Also rumoured to be released is the new Da Bod Jonesy skin, which is similar to the Thor character seen in Avengers Endgame.

Without further ado, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the flare gun in Fortnite

The flare gun in Fortnite will have a damage of 60, a fire rate of 0.39 and a reload time of 1.5 seconds. It will shoot a bright red projectile that can be used to confuse opponents or tell teammates about your location. Further, the flare gun has a magazine capacity of 6 rounds, so you will have to be careful about overuse, and make each shot count!

The flare gun was teased way back in 2019, when Jonesy was seen using it when he was trapped on an island. The trailer suggested that the gun would be available via crates in the game, but since then, Fortnite gamers around the world have been made to wait, with its release postponed multiple times!

Below, you can have a look at the initial trailer:

While the flare gun is not really a weapon that can be used for combat, it is a tactical weapon that can be used to flush out opponents from buildings, and can also be employed as an effective distraction mechanism.

Furthermore, as has been seen with various other weapons, it is sometimes not gun effectiveness or statistics that makes gamers talk about and yearn for a particular weapon or a skin. The fact is that every weapon or skin offers something different, and is unique in some sense, is what gains popularity quickly on social media platforms, which in turn proves extremely useful for Epic Games.

The flare gun has been hotly-anticipated by Fortnite fans, and looks to be the weapon next in line to be sought-after, mostly because of aesthetics and the ‘surprise element’.