Fortnite Fall Skirmish: Week 6 Format and Standings

Fortnite Fall Skirmish week 6 Twitchcon

The final week of Epic's biggest event to date, Fortnite Fall Skirmish is upon us and is everything we could ask for. There is a lot of fame and money to be made at this tournament that is happening this week.

Also by the end of this event, we'll know which of the five clubs will bag the winner's title and also the prize money. Out of the five clubs, Dusty Dogs, Bush Bandits, Fort Knights, Rift Raiders and Lucky Llamas, the lead right now is with the Dusty Dogs. They will be getting around 100,000 dollars which will be equally divided in the club between all the players.

The format for the final week is duo-based tournament games.

The games will be divided into stages. In stage One: Heats, all the Duo teams with the most points at the end of a total of four matches will be named the winners. For scoring points, Victory Royales and Eliminations will be taken into account for each of the heats. The first twelve teams from each heat will advance to the Grand Finals. Also, two additional teams which will be chosen through wild card entry later will go on to the finals, making it a total of fifty teams.

• Victory Royale: +3 Points

• 2nd - 3rd Place: +2 Points

• 4th - 5th Place: +1 Point

• 7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

• 5 - 6 Eliminations: +2 Points

• 3 - 4 Eliminations: +1 Point

Another thing to remember is, Big Bonus is active for these games, so after the 7 eliminations, every kill will count as a point for the players. For the final week of Fall Skirmish, Epic Games has also announced a new rule. This rule states that the team with the most number of eliminations in the third and fourth zones will be awarded 10,000 dollars each!

You can watch the Fall Skirmish live with the rest of the world here.