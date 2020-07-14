Fortnite: Five players who made millions playing the game

The global phenomenon Fortnite has amassed immense popularity ever since it was launched by Epic Games in 2017.

Fortnite fans across the globe have participated in various online tournaments and competitions, the most famous one being the inaugural edition of the Fortnite World Cup held in July 2019.

Apart from the thrill involved in a Victory Royale, Fortnite has set the cash registers ringing as several players have earned millions playing the game.

Here's taking a look at 5 such Fortnite millionaires

#1 Kyle Giersdorf aka Bugha (USA)

The winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup took home a whopping $3 Million as a result of his victory. Only 16 years old at the time, his victory received massive coverage for being the largest payout ever in a solo event in the Esports category.

His victory added over 100,000 followers to his social media accounts and a ticket to 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'.

16-year-old Bugha won the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019

#2 Harrison 'Psalm' Chang (USA)

26-year-old Harrison Chang dropped out of UCLA to pursue a full-time career in professional gaming. His decision proved fruitful as he came second in the Fortnite World Cup, where he finished 26 points behind champion Bugha.

One of the oldest players at the Fortnite World Cup, Chang utilised his years of gaming expertise to claim the second spot and take home $1.8 million.

Harrison Chang at the Fortnite World Cup 2019

#3. Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman (UK)

UK's biggest Fortnite player and a 15-year-old millionaire, Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman created a buzz when he finished second in the Fortnite 'Duos' category, along with his teammate- 'Rojo' at the Fortnite World Cup.

Together, they took home an estimated $2.25 million, which they split equally. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to win $1 million at a single event and has recently signed a contract with Excel Esports.

Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman with his Guinness World Record Certification

#4. David Wang aka Aqua (Austria)

David Wang, known better by his gamer tag 'Aqua', was only 17 years old when he became a Fortnite millionaire. Wang received $3 million at the Fortnite World Cup for winning the 'Duos' team event with his teammate- Emil 'Nyhrox' Bergquist Pedersen.

The prize money was split equally, and both of them took home $1.5 million each. He is a professional player for Cooler Esports.

Aqua and Nyhrox, the winners of the 'Duos' mode at the Fortnite World Cup Image Credits: fortniteintel.com

#5. Nate 'Kreo' Kou (USA)

18-year-old Nate 'Kreo' Kou finished fourth in the solo competition at the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. His prize money- a staggering $1.05 million in Fortnite earnings.

He can be found streaming actively on Twitch.

Kreo finished fourth at the 'Solos' event at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

The second edition of the Fortnite World Cup has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, it goes without saying that on resumption, several more Fortnite millionaires may join the above list.

You can watch the Highlight reel of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, including Bugha's victory in the video below.

