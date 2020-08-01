Fortnite FNCS: How to earn free rewards from Twitch drops by watching the event

Until around the middle of July, there was uncertainty regarding this season’s Fortnite Champion Series, because of the global pandemic. However, officials were then able to announce the schedule, eligibility and other details of the Chapter 2 Season 3 Champion Series.

According to the schedule, the qualifiers will take place on 1st and 2nd August, and then on 8th and 9th August. The finals will be conducted from 14th to 16th August. Top players from each round of the Fortnite Champion Series qualifiers will make it to the next round. Also, consistency will be rewarded, and the top-performing players in the overall series leaderboard will be called to fill in the remaining spots.

Credit: epicgames.com

Epic Games has also announced that viewers can earn free rewards by watching the drops-enabled channel. In this article, we look at the steps Fortnite to follow to obtain the free rewards from Twitch drops.

How to earn rewards from Fortnite Twitch drops?

Before you get into the process of watching a Fortnite drops-enabled stream, you will need to link your Epic account with your Twitch profile. You can follow the steps below to do so:

Credit: epicgames.com

1. Open Epic Games’ website and sign in to your Epic account.

2. Click on the ‘connect’ button which should be below the Twitch option.

3. You will need to enter your Twitch credentials, after which you should be able to click on the ‘authorize’ button to connect the two accounts.

Credit: epicgames.com

You can make use of this official guide to connect your Fortnite/ Epic Games account with your Twitch account. Of course, once you follow the above steps, all you need to do is watch a drops-enabled Twitch channel to get the rewards, which include a Spray, Emoji and Back Bling.

Streamers who want to stream the FNCS can also opt to enable drops on their channel by emailing to Epic Games at twitchdrops@epicgames.com, before 29th July. In the image below, you can see the message that you will get once you connect your Epic and Twitch accounts, and watch an FNCS stream which is drops-enabled.

Credit: epicgames.com

