Fortnite Fonts: How to get fancy in-game fonts for your name

Fancy Fortnite fonts allow players to set unique in-game names that stand out from the crowd. Ranging from a single emoticon to absolute gibberish, Fortnite players have witnessed various styles of fonts when it comes to in-game names.

The presence of special characters to make a player's in-game name look better does not violate any of the terms of policies set by Epic Games for Fortnite.

Here are some of the Fortnite Fonts that players can use for their in-game name:

𝔉𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔱𝔢 𝔉𝔬𝔫𝔱𝔰

𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖓𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝕱𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖘

𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓮 𝓕𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓼

𝐹𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓃𝒾𝓉𝑒 𝐹𝑜𝓃𝓉𝓈

𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 𝔽𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕤

Ｆｏｒｔｎｉｔｅ Ｆｏｎｔｓ

Ⓕⓞⓡⓣⓝⓘⓣⓔ Ⓕⓞⓝⓣⓢ

Players can choose to type any name using any of the fonts displayed above for their in-game name in Fortnite by following a series of simple steps.

The following is a step-by-step rundown of how players can use fancy Fortnite Fonts for their in-game names.

How to use Fortnite Fonts for in-game names

The series of steps that a player needs to follow in order to transform their in-game names using fancy Fortnite fonts are:

First and foremost, the player needs to login to their Epic Games account using a web browser. Players can sign-in using this link.

Once players log in using the credentials of the account they wish to change the in-game name on, they will need to click on the "Account" option available from the dropdown menu on the top-right.

The account option on the top-right corner of the Fortnite website (Image via Epic Games)

Once the player has entered the "Account" page, they will need to click on the "General" option visible on the left side of the webpage.

With this tab open, players need to open a separate tab and head over to LingoJam's website. Players will be presented with two blank boxes. The blank box on the left is the text box where players need to type their desired in-game name.

Once the player has typed the name, the blank box on the right will feature the same text in a bunch of fancy fonts.

(Image via LingoJam)

Players need to copy the text they like from the box on the right and head over to the tab with Epic Games' website.

Players will find a "DISPLAY NAME" box under Account Info. Players need to paste the copied text as their new display name and click on confirm.