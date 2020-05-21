Fortnite: Full list of current and upcoming superhero skins

Deadpool Skin in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Player One)

Fortnite continues to amaze us with its beautiful gameplay and charming in-game cosmetics. As the Fortnite narrative moves ahead, a number of superhero skins and themes get added to the game.

Superhero themes in Fortnite:

Season 4 in Fortnite (Image Courtesy-Fortnite Intel)

Back in Season 4, the meteor blasted through Dusty Depot and created it as a new point of interest. We saw the rise of the superhero theme in that season.

Additionally, Hop Rocks, which enabled one to jump higher, were also introduced. The battle pass of Season 4 also included skins that were superhero-themed like Battlehawk, Carbide, Zoey, Valor and the dangerous-looking Omega Skins.

After the end of Season 4, we had some cool events to fulfil our thirst for more superhero skins.

Fortnite x Avengers Endgame, in collaboration with Marvel Studios, brought some major superhero elements in to the game. Thanos, whose objective was to collect the infinity stones and destroy everyone in the lobby, was made a playable character in the game.

However, just like in the movies where the Avengers fought back, this time it would be the players in-game taking up weapons of popular Marvel Superheroes like Ironman, Thor, Hawkeye and Captain America.

The Fortnite community loved the event so much that most of its player base came back just to experience the new weapons added to the game.

Advertisement

After that, we had the DC crossover where Batman and Batwoman made their special entry in the game. Batman, who looked very awesome and well-crafted,was a huge attraction in the game. A few points of interests in the map were also changed a bit to fit the Batman theme.

Batman and Batwoman in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: GameSpot )

It doesn’t stop here. Popular Black Widow made her appearance in the game with a red rarity skin, back bling and weapon. It might have been a promotion for an upcoming Marvel film, that unfortunately got delayed. The Star-Lord skin also made his appearance into the game.

Black Widow skin in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Evening Standard)

Fortnite has acceded to most fans' requests by adding superhero skins in the latest season of the game. Deadpool, along with his X-Force, have made an appearance with Cable as well.

Currently, these are the Superhero skins and other cosmetics in the Fortnite game. Speculations have been made about the arrival of Spiderman and the Flash Skin.

Flash Skin (Image credit-Dexerto)

Marvel and DC do go hand in hand in hosting these events as there is a fan base for them in Fortnite and people love the Superhero skins that are added to the game.