Fortnite's greatest threat is not Midas or Galactus, it's the Primal Shotgun

Fortnite has had a long history of making controversial changes to their shotgun roster almost every new season.

Without a doubt, a large portion of the community will trade most of the shotguns this season to get back the beloved "Pump Shotgun."

Unfortunately for them, Fortnite Season 6's Primal Shotgun has been labeled by many as game-breaking.

The primal weapon makes up for its less-than-intimidating name with its ability to destroy opponents. Available in common-to-mythic rarity, the item shoots fast-paced shells that can annihilate opponents and functions similar to the Drum Shotgun.

A casual’s dream becomes a competitive players’ nightmare

While most casual communities had little-to-no woes about the primal shotgun, the competitive community, on the other hand, blew their collective gasket.

REMOVE THE FUCKING PRIMAL SHOTGUN BRO THIS DOGSHIT GUN LIKE HOLY FUCK THE MOST UNSKILLFUL GUN IN ALL OF HISTORY OF VIDEO GAMES LIKE HOW TF DO U MANAGE TO MAKE THIS A ACTUAL GUN IN THE GAME LIKE ITS SO FUCKING BROKEN HOLY SHIT FUCKING REMOVE IT BRO IM LOSING MY MIND WHAT THE FUCK — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) March 29, 2021

Fortnite pro Sway called the gun "unskillful" in a not-so-family-friendly tweet. It was likely posted after he was on the receiving end of the weapon's wrath.

Sway was not the only prominent pro player to complain about the shotgun being overpowered. Fortnite pro Benjyfishy described dying from a primal shotgun as "the worst feeling in Fortnite."

getting killed by a primal shotgun might be the worst feeling in fortnite — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) March 25, 2021

Fortnite developers say the primal shotgun was nerfed, but the community doubts it

Shortly after the massive outrage and thousands of tweets, developers decided to nerf the shotgun to a reasonable extent. The nerf was received positively by players across the board. However, it wasn’t long until the players figured out that the ‘nerf’ had little-to-no effect on the weapon's fire rate or damage caused.

Based on how the community has reacted to over-powered items, it is apparent that Epic Games will nerf the shotgun to ensure that it causes damage within reasonable limits. It would mean to stop the gun from functioning like an SMG.

Another change being sought by the Fortnite competitive community is for the weapons to be removed from competitive playlists, namely Arena Solo and Duos. At the time of writing this article, there was no official confirmation from Epic Games regarding its removal of the gun from the competitive scene.