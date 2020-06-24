How to get Deadpool skin in Fortnite?

The Deadpool skin was released in April this year, during Chapter 2 Season 2 of the game.

This skin has gone on to become one of the most sought-after ones in Fortnite.

While Deadpool is not the first Marvel character to be featured in Fortnite, his immense popularity and wackadoo personality, portrayed brilliantly by the evergreen Ryan Reynolds in the movies, has translated into the game as well.

In this article, we will talk about all the ways in which you can acquire the character in Fortnite and play as the man himself!

The Deadpool skin is only available to users who own the Battle Pass and have completed all seven weekly challenges, the list for which you will find in the computer inside Deadpool’s secret hideout. The guide to the entire challenge is given below.

Click on the Fortnite Season 2 menu to enter the secret room and access the computer which has Deadpool’s letter addressed to Epic Games. Open it, and lo and behold, the challenge is unlocked. However, make sure to not thank the bus driver in the next match when prompted. If you DO, you will not receive the Deadpool banner that takes you one step closer to obtaining the skin!

Guide to unlock Deadpool skin in Fortnite

1. Deadpool’s Milk Carton

The next challenge is to simply locate Deadpool’s milk carton. I have done it for you, and it sits on top of his urinal in his secret hideout.

2. Deadpool’s Chimichangas

This requires you to find the three chimichangas. One will be under the Challenge Table next to the red tank in the main menu. The second one can be found on the Agent’s room desk, while the third chimichanga sits pretty on the table to the right side of the screen, in the Upgrade vault room.

3. Deadpool’s Toilet Plunger

The toilet plunger is stuck on the wall of TNTina’s workshop. Visit the agent quarters in the main menu of Fortnite to access the workshop, in case you’re lost. There is also an additional condition of destroying any three toilets found across the map.

4. Deadpool’s Katanas

For the week 4 challenge, find the two katanas; one in the upgrade vault of the Fortnite main menu and the other on the wall in Deadpool’s hideout.

5. Deadpool’s Stuffed Unicorn

The cute unicorn is to be found in the Meowscles' weights room, in the agent quarters, in the Fortnite main menu.

6. Deadpool’s Big Black Marker

The Big Black Marker can be found next to Brutus’ computer on his desk, in his quarters. This challenge also requires you to damage the Shadow or Ghost posters in the Fortnite map.

This will lead you to the final challenge:

7. Deadpool’s Pistols: The Final Deadpool Challenge

Visit Deadpool’s toilet room within the headquarters, which will have his computer. Use the computer to reveal the requirement to obtain his pistols. The first pistol will be available in the main room of the headquarters. Look under the challenge table and you’ll find it sitting alongside the red tank labelled “boom”.

The second pistol will be sitting snugly in the Meowscles room (agent’s quarters). Grab it from the floor towards the right, next to the set of weights.

Once you’ve grabbed both of these pistols, enter a match and make a dash for a phone booth or a Porta Potty. Take a deep dive and your character will be transformed, and the Deadpool skin unlocked!

Bonus Tip: Deadpool’s Unmasked Skin

Since you’ve stuck around for this long, here’s a bonus tip for unlocking the unmasked Deadpool skin (you know, the version without his mask, exposing the hideous disfigured face) in Fortnite.

Deadpool’s Pool Floaty

The challenge to unlock the unmasked version can be completed by first finding Deadpool’s pool float in Skye’s room, and then by landing on his yacht and using any emote on the dance floor. Make a move or two while you’re at it.

And there it is. Your guide to unlocking the two Deadpool skins (masked and unmasked) on Fortnite. Thank me later!