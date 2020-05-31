Fortnite Guide: Where to eliminate Henchmen in ‘Storm the Agency' challenges?

Source: Esportsfast

Fortnite's 12.61 updates have arrived. It has brought a new set of challenges to be completed before Season 2 winds up with a special Doomsday event and next month's Season 3 begins.

The threats facing the Storm in the Organisation are now live. One of the tasks is challenging players to kill henchmen in different safe houses. If you are having trouble tracking down the safe houses, this guide would show you where the safe houses are located and how the challenge could be completed.

Storm the Agency Challenge in Fortnite comprises of five challenges that seek to tie the loose ends in the plot before Chapter Two, Season Three goes live. Unlike the challenges of Location Domination, the challenges of Storm the Agency seem easier and more rewarding.

Where are the Shadow Safe House locations in Fortnite?

Shadow's safe houses have been a regular fixture of the Fortnite map since Season 2. But these houses are difficult to find.

The safe houses are all disguised to look like normal buildings from the outside, but some telltale signs give them away. You've probably known this by now because when you come across one, they swarm with ''AI henchmen'' So you'll need to be careful as you approach them. Here are the main safe house locations in Fortnite:

Pleasant Park

East of Craggy Cliffs

South of Sweaty Sands

Middle of the island east of Frenzy Farm

On the small island north of Misty Meadows.

How to complete the 'Storm the Agency' challenge in Fortnite?

The trickiest part of the 'Storm the Agency' challenge is to track down the safe houses. So all you need to do is to complete your mission, head to the safehouses once you know where they are located and eliminate the henchmen.

To complete the said challenge, you need to kill a henchman in three separate safe houses. You can't go back to the same one during a match, but you shouldn't have much trouble regardless.

We're fast approaching the end of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Season 3 of the game is scheduled to start on June 11, meaning that there are only a few days left to complete any weekly challenges you might have missed before the present season gets over.