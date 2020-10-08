Fortnite: Hackers are taking down Content creators and leaving cryptic messages

The Fortnite world is never lacking in wacky, interesting stories that require a lot of investigation to figure out. It was initially reported that a group of hackers called ‘Team Takedown’, managed to hack a bunch of Fortnite content creators for unknown reasons. Fortnite content creators, like SoaR Dylan and SushiBAE, posted cryptic messages on Instagram which ‘confirmed’ the hack.

However, the post that you see below appears to be fake, and in truth, is a part of a marketing scheme, about which more details should be revealed in the coming days. The Fortnite content creators are merely a part of an elaborate advertising/marketing scheme.

Yesterday @SoaRDylan and @SushiBAEYT's Instagram accounts were hacked by @T3amTak3down. All the info on what's happening is on their site: https://t.co/K0GJ3EJafY. You can even vote to takedown another content creator??? #takedown pic.twitter.com/tLN3tLJ6Or — thatdenverguy (@thatdenverguyYT) September 30, 2020

First and foremost, Team Takedown appears to be a hacking group that wants to, in their own words, ‘ruin people who ruin the world’. Fortnite content creators are also responsible for ruining the world, according to them.

The ‘hackers’ had put up polls on their website to let people vote on the next celebrity that they want to see hacked. Since then, they have hacked multiple content creators, including Tfue’s brother Joogsquad aka Jack Tenney. You can see the relevant posts below.

On 7th October, T3am Take3down promised that something big was coming up tomorrow ie. 8th October. Apparently, a bunch of leaks will be released by the hackers that will somehow have large-scale consequences to the Fortnite community. This followed the second round of voting that they had allowed people to indulge in, to help them choose their next target.

Something - B I G - is coming tomorrow internet friends. we're prepping to fill your feed with a collection of leaks fit to pop heads 🤯 So spread the good word, find a comfortable seat, and grab a refreshing beverage, because its about to get salty in here. 🧂😈🎯 #takedown — Team Takedown (@T3amTak3down) October 6, 2020

However, new information suggests that the hackers are not real, and that the entire episode is part of a long marketing ploy which should be revealed soon. As of now, the T3am Take3down website has been ‘taken over’ by Zander Jones, a content creator who has shed light on what has been happening.

According to the video that you can see above, a former friend of Zander Jones called ‘David King’ has been trying to ruin his life for around a year now. David has now formed this ‘T3am Tak3down’ hacking group to ruin other peoples’ lives as well. Apart from the video, you can have a look at David King’s profile posted on the new version of the website a well.

Image Credits: TeamZander

As bizarre as it sounds, quite a few people were thoroughly confused about what was happening, and wondered if the Fortnite content creators in question had been actually hacked. That though, seems highly unlikely. All of the cryptic messages have since been deleted, and Jack Tenney even posted on Twitter talking about the ‘new video’ that had been promised.

LOL.... Video drops tomorrow — Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) October 6, 2020

Zander for the win on this one. You guys suck! — Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) October 7, 2020

Now, with TeamZander having responded and taken over their website, T3eam Tak3down has promised revenge.

Ohh @RealZanderJones.



Buddy boy. You fucked up BIG TIME. If you thought we made your life hard before, you haven't seen shit yet. We are coming for you and everyone who supports you.



Hope you got a good laugh, because that cute little stunt will cost you EVERYTHING. — Team Takedown (@T3amTak3down) October 7, 2020

On the other hand, Zander Jones have been on the run from the cops for over a year due to the ‘crimes’ David King had set him up for.

Regardless, it is unclear what the wacky marketing campaign, if it can be called that, will lead to next. To get a better grip of the story and to create memes on David King, you can go to this website. As you can see, there are a number of ‘missions’ that have been added, and with the ultimate aim of both the parties being the ‘destruction of the other’, this could get rather interesting.

Image Credits: TeamZander

While T3am Take3down has promised revenge for losing their website, Zander Jones is on the run and is looking for support to take down the hacking group. Whatever happens, this might be one of the wackiest marketing campaigns ever seen in Fortnite.