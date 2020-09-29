In 2020, skill-based matchmaking became arguably one of the biggest and most talked about issues in Fortnite. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) was introduced during the midway point of Chapter 1 and was met with plenty of adversity. From professional players all the way down to the newest of players, everyone had opinions on it and most of them are aired them out on a public forum.

The Fortnite community talks about SBMM

Professional players and streamers alike feel like the matchmaking is making the game a lot tougher than it needs to be right out the gate and that's what is really making the game itself less enjoyable. In May of this year, it was announced that they had removed SBMM for the Squads game mode featured in the battle royale mode completely due to the large backlash seen on the internet.

How long until players give up?

Although, shortly after the removal of SBMM in Squads, it was being reported that some players, such has SypherPK, were still seeing bots in games and others were also stating that they believed that Epic had reimplemented SBMM in mid-May. It was clear that it was never removed from the Duos game mode and after months of speculation and debate, the divide in the Fortnite community is worse than ever.

Players are currently experiencing the same issues with the bots that they have since Chapter 2 launched late last year. Too many of them fill game lobbies and are making the game less and less fun for seasoned players. An argument can be made that the game is better than ever for new players. The SBMM makes the game a lot easier for newer players and getting victory royales in Solos is easier than ever.

So is the skill based matchmaking ruining the game? Depends on who you ask and how much you play. If you ask an active member of the Fortnite subreddit, you may be able to find some humor in some of the responses.