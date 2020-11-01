Every week, Fortnite fans get a new set of challenges that they can complete to earn valuable XP. Considering that the season is coming towards its conclusion, Marvel superheroes are currently preparing for Galactus’ impending arrival, which has been hinted at for weeks.

Week 10 challenges are mostly straightforward, and one of them requires players to go to a specific Marvel themed location. In this article, we look at everything players need to know in order to complete the ‘Catch Fish at Heart Lake’ challenge. The challenge requires Fortnite players to go to the Tony Stark themed ‘Upstate New York’ island.

Fortnite Heart Lake Location: Where to Catch Fish at Heart Lake?

Of course, in order to complete this challenges players need to know about the exact location of the ‘Heart lake’. The landmark is actually very easy to spot, and is not at all difficult for Fortnite players to get to. The ‘heart lake’ is literally shaped like a human heart, and can be found towards the north of the Stark Industries POI.

It is the largest lake in the circular upstate New York location, and is right towards the center of the raised area. You can look at the picture below for further help.

Image Credits: IGN India

In order to complete the challenge, Fortnite players need to catch a total of three fish. Of course, in order to do that players need to be equipped with either a fishing rod or a harpoon gun. There are various wooden barrels around the lake where players can find a fishing rod which can then be used to complete the challenge.

Once you have figured out the location, the challenge is simple enough to complete. Another thing that players must look out for is being caught off guard by enemies while fishing. There will be various Fortnite players rushing to this location to complete the challenge quickly, and players must keep a look out for them. For further help with the the ‘Catch Fish at Heart Lake’ challenge, you can watch the video below.