Fortnite's Hearts Wild Cup: Start date, how to participate, free skins, back bling, and other details

Fortnite's Hearts Wild event kicked off on February 8 with many in-game activities, including a Valentines-themed tournament, creator challenges, and many more.

The Valentine's-themed tournament has been named the Hearts Wild Cup and is currently open to participation. However, players must meet the two essential criteria:

Players need to have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games account.

The participant must be playing from a level 30 account or higher.

Players who do not have 2FA enabled on their accounts can do so by following this link. Top players in the Hearts Wild Cup tournament from each region will receive the in-game "Lovely" cosmetic outfit. These high-ranking players will also get exclusive Lovely-themed back bling as well.

Hearts Wild Cup in Fortnite

The tournament began on February 9th and is expected to end on February 16th. Ranks that will receive the Lovely in-game outfit from each region are:

Europe: 1st – 1,750th

1st – 1,750th North America East: 1st – 875th

1st – 875th North America West: 1st – 250th

1st – 250th Brazil: 1st – 250th

1st – 250th Asia: 1st – 125th

1st – 125th Oceania: 1st – 125th

1st – 125th Middle East: 1st – 125th

However, players who missed out on the Hearts Wild Cup in Fortnite can still earn Valentines-themed in-game items and cosmetics. The Hearts Wild event has brought in the "Heart WIld Team Battles" community battles, allowing players to acquire additional cosmetics.

Here's a list of the ranks that will receive exclusive Valentines-themed cosmetics from Fortnite community battles,

First place: Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Second place: Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Third place: Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fourth place: Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fifth place: Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Apart from all this, players will also receive a bunch of weekly quests during the event. These quests include a particular task that requires players to find a Valentine's Date for Fishstick.

Moreover, Epic Games confirmed that most explorations revealed on February 11 would revolve around spreading the spirit of love on Fortnite's island.