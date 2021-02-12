Fortnite Hearts Wild Team Battles: How to participate, free rewards, scoring system, and more

Hearts Wild Team Battles marked the return of in-game Community Battles in Fortnite this week, with 65 creators participating with their individual teams.

Hearts Wild Team Battles are here ❤️



We've prepped special challenges for 65 Creators and you can join the fun! Chose your team, earn points and claim some sweet in-game rewards.



All info: https://t.co/v4bXuc0aTe

Join your team: https://t.co/rk7YT0Jf9R pic.twitter.com/7TDg3veElk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 11, 2021

Fortnite Community Battles presents players with a chance to earn up to 5 exclusive Hearts Wild-themed in-game rewards. To participate in the Hearts Wild Team Battles, players need to follow three simple steps. The steps are:

Players will need to log into their Epic Games account

Players will then have to visit the Hearts Wild page.

After finding a creator that the player wants to support, the player can join their team.

However, it is extremely important for players to note that each creator can have a maximum of 20,000 players on their team. Additionally, players are also removed from the team after 2 days of inactivity during the challenge period.

Players can find all the official rules of the Hearts Wild Team Battles in Fortnite here.

Hearts Wild Team Battles in Fortnite

Advertisement

The Hearts Wild Team Battles event is scheduled to end on February 17th. Players should receive their rewards after the community battles end. The top five placed teams from each region are expected to receive the exclusive Hearts Wild-themed rewards.

Here is the entire breakdown of rewards available in Fortnite based on the rank at which the team finishes.

The first placed team from every region receives:

Breathless Blade Pickaxe

Shuffle Shapes Wrap

Reel Love Spray

Perfect Match Emoticon

Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

The second placed team from every region receives:

Shuffle Shapes Wrap

Reel Love Spray

Perfect Match Emoticon

Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

The third placed team from every region receives:

Reel Love Spray

Perfect Match Emoticon

Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

The fourth placed team receives:

Perfect Match Emoticon

Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

The fifth-placed team is rewarded with the exclusive Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner in Fortnite.

Community Battles In-Game Rewards! #Fortnite



- Breathless Blades Pickaxe

- Shuffly Shapes Wrap

- Reel Love Spray

- Perfect Match Emoticon

- Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner



Available between February 10-17. pic.twitter.com/Fs8OC62RYo — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) February 8, 2021

Apart from this, the Fortnite creator whose team earns the highest points will be rewarded with the discretion of choosing a non-profit organization to donate $25,000 to.

The Hearts Wild Team Battles event began on February 10th and is expected to end on February 17th. Players will be presented with two daily challenges during the course of the community battles. Completing these challenges earn points for their respective teams. All teams are ranked according to the overall points earned by all the members on the team.