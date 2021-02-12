Fortnite Hearts Wild Team Battles: How to participate, free rewards, scoring system, and more

Hearts Wild Team Battles marked the return of in-game Community Battles in Fortnite this week, with 65 creators participating with their individual teams.
Fortnite Community Battles presents players with a chance to earn up to 5 exclusive Hearts Wild-themed in-game rewards. To participate in the Hearts Wild Team Battles, players need to follow three simple steps. The steps are:
- Players will need to log into their Epic Games account
- Players will then have to visit the Hearts Wild page.
- After finding a creator that the player wants to support, the player can join their team.
However, it is extremely important for players to note that each creator can have a maximum of 20,000 players on their team. Additionally, players are also removed from the team after 2 days of inactivity during the challenge period.
Players can find all the official rules of the Hearts Wild Team Battles in Fortnite here.
Hearts Wild Team Battles in Fortnite
The Hearts Wild Team Battles event is scheduled to end on February 17th. Players should receive their rewards after the community battles end. The top five placed teams from each region are expected to receive the exclusive Hearts Wild-themed rewards.
Here is the entire breakdown of rewards available in Fortnite based on the rank at which the team finishes.
The first placed team from every region receives:
- Breathless Blade Pickaxe
- Shuffle Shapes Wrap
- Reel Love Spray
- Perfect Match Emoticon
- Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner
The second placed team from every region receives:
- Shuffle Shapes Wrap
- Reel Love Spray
- Perfect Match Emoticon
- Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner
The third placed team from every region receives:
- Reel Love Spray
- Perfect Match Emoticon
- Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner
The fourth placed team receives:
- Perfect Match Emoticon
- Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner
The fifth-placed team is rewarded with the exclusive Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner in Fortnite.
Apart from this, the Fortnite creator whose team earns the highest points will be rewarded with the discretion of choosing a non-profit organization to donate $25,000 to.
The Hearts Wild Team Battles event began on February 10th and is expected to end on February 17th. Players will be presented with two daily challenges during the course of the community battles. Completing these challenges earn points for their respective teams. All teams are ranked according to the overall points earned by all the members on the team.Published 12 Feb 2021, 20:36 IST