Fortnite: History repeats itself as a new 'Visitor' from outer space makes his way into the island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 started off with a partially submerged map. As the season progressed, new and existing POI’s emerged from the subaquatic Battle Royale island. To say that the community is in for a wild ride would be an understatement, given how the map terrain wasn’t the only thing that changed drastically.

During the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer, the community was also introduced to a horde of new characters who, with each passing day, became paramount to the on-going storyline. This brings us to the present where an unidentified space voyager is trapped inside his ship in the vicinity of Craggy Cliffs.

Fortnite: The Visitor and Space Traveller – Establishing a connection

When Jonesy broke the news about Fortnite Battle Royale being a ‘simulation’ of sorts, multiple theories came to light about how ‘The Visitor’ from Chapter 1 Season 4 could have figured it all out way before the rest of them, and all his visits on the island were an attempt to free the island inhabitants from their misery by breaking the ‘simulation’.

The Visitor is a member of 'The Seven', an organization of scientists (Image Credits: Bullet Rebel)

So far, the only link that seems to connect the two spacemen is the fact that they are both from the ‘unknown’, a world we know nothing of.

Could the traveller we see underwater be here to serve the same purpose? Or are his intentions different from the Visitor? Only time will tell.

The missing ‘Traveler’- An empty seat in the space ship suggests otherwise

Advertisement

It goes without saying that the astronaut inside the ship bears a close resemblance to the Tier 80 skin ‘Siona’. Multiple theories point towards her being the focal character of the ‘Space crash’ segment in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Fortnite Fandom describes the character as a ‘lost voyager’ from outer space, leading many to believe that the crash site and the agent inside the ship could somehow be connected to the character.

In a video discussing the weekly map changes, a viewer pointed out how the astronaut’s helmet has a reflection of the Fortnite map when in reality, there should be no reflection at all.

A reflection of the Fortnite map can be seen on the helmet (Image Credits: PlayStation Grenade)

The video by PlayStation Grenade also discusses how the entire ordeal could be the doing of ghastly gnomes. You can watch the entire video below:

Although speculations continue to run wild, the true purpose behind the introduction of these characters still remains unknown.