Fortnite: How to become Aquaman

In order to become Aquaman in Fortnite, you need to complete the challenge of jumping into a whirlpool.

Whirlpools, located at the Fortilla, a small archipelago in the bottom left of the Fortnite map, are a new addition to the game.

(Image Credit: VG247)

Fortnite is no stranger to movie tie-ins, and it looks like Season 3’s water theme has a lot of it. In the game's latest season, Fortnite players will be able to take on the appearance of Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman. All they have to do in this regard is to accomplish a few in game challenges to unlock the same.

Who is Aquaman in Fortnite?

Fans of classic DC Comics and animated media will already know about Aquaman. Prior to Mamoa’s performance, Aquaman was frequently the butt of jokes, usually centered on the idea that his superpowers were frequently ineffective, especially when compared to the Justice League core members like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

When compared to them, Aquaman’s ability to talk to fish and swim fast seems pointless in comparison with Superman’s flight, strength and wide array of powers. However, the recent portrayals of Aquaman in Fortnite have revitalised him, and his character is arguably more interesting and engaging than that of our current Superman.

In the DC universe, Aquaman is known for his super strength, thick skin, one time attempt at global conquest and ability to communicate with sea creatures. Although Fortnite players will not have any of these powers, running around looking like one of the coolest modern superheroes will be entertaining enough.

How to unlock Aquaman as a skin in Fortnite?

In order to become your favourite water-themed superhero in Fortnite, all you will need to do is complete the challenge to jump into a whirlpool. Whirlpools, located at the Fortilla, a small archipelago in the bottom left of the Fortnite map, are a new addition to the game. When entered, whirlpools launch players into the sky and allow them to parachute down almost like a water-themed jump pad.

Once you dive into it, Fortnite informs you that you have completed the challenge, and that’s it! It’s so easy that anyone can do it. Don’t miss out on your chance to build, edit and shoot your way to victory.