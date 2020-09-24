Fortnite: How to claim the free 'Take the Cake' birthday emote in Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 has just received it's 14.20 update, and it has, so far, been full of new surprises. From Wolverine's new mythical abilities, to Storm, to having Wolverine as a boss in the game, Epic Games is clearly trying to keep things interesting for the players.

However, apart from the usual gameplay updates, the in-game 'BTS' collaboration has also proved to be very successful. Many players loved the new BTS-themed emotes that were released by Fortnite.

Shining through Party Royale with a little funk and soul 🎶



Groove to the music with the BTS Dynamite Pack in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bK0YkY7lgi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2020

This week, Fortnite Battle Royale's birthday is also being celebrated in the game, and there many valuable prizes that can be aquired by completing challenges. Players will receive the 'Take the Cake' emote, some birthday sprays, and much more, and all that for free.

Fortnite players to get free birthday emote - 'Take the Cake'

Fortnite's 3rd birthday will be celebrated with a cool new emote - 'Take the Cake'. For the time being, there isn't a set date of expiration, however, it is recommended to log into the game at the earliest, to complete the challenges and unlock further rewards.

Fortnite's 3rd Birthday Bash | Free Emote



Starting this weekend, all players will receive the Take The Cake emote for free!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UelkhFKsIZ — Matthew (@MattTheo_) September 23, 2020

To receive the 'Take the Cake' emote, all that players will need to do is log into the game. It is very vibrant looking emote, wherein a lit dynamite is placed onto cake, before it proceeds to blow up on the face on the character. The dynamite itself, could be a reference to the latest BTS song, and how they are set to make an appearance in Fortnite: Party Royale.

