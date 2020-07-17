Fortnite: How to claim the trident at Coral Cove; Aquaman Week 5 challenges

The fifth and final Aquaman challenge in Fortnite has been released by Epic Games, and this latest challenge gives you an opportunity to claim the trident at Coral Cove.

Not only does this enable you to own your very own, glistening Aquaman trident, but also ties into the broader Fortnite challenge of unlocking exclusive Aquaman skins!

Here's a guide on how to claim your trident at Coral Cove in Fortnite.

Where is Coral Cove in the Fortnite map?

Located in the north-west section of the map, Coral Cove is a noted landmark, situated just north-west of Sweaty Sands and southwest of the large whirlpool.

The trident that you will acquire can be found on a rock in the middle of the water, in this particular area.

For further precision, it is situated north of a large boat and southeast of a small island. The exact location of the trident can be seen in the map below

The Aquaman trident location at Coral Cove

The trident can be claimed from any of the rock formations present in the Coral Cove area. In order to increase chances of players claiming it, there are actually three Fortnite locations you can visit to lay your hands on a trident.

A closer view of the above map tells you the precise locations, as been below:

The three mini rock formations where you can claim your Aquaman trident

How to claim the Aquaman trident in Fortnite?

The trident can spawn at any of the three locations, so set your waypoint, race against time and get ready to claim it. To claim the Aquaman trident, all you have to do is swim over, climb onto any one of the rocks and use the button prompt.

A relatively simple process, but a note of caution — the process might take a little longer than expected, so be aware of other players on your tail.

Aquaman's trident situated at one of the rock formations

Claim your Fortnite reward

On successfully completing this challenge, Aquaman's trident itself is unlocked as a harvesting tool for you. Not only is it a valuable addition to your Fortnite inventory, but also serves as an essential step in unlocking the Aquaman skin and it's alternate version, which is now unlockable.

However, it is essential that you complete all the Aquaman Week 5 challenges, in order to successfully procure these exclusive skins.

In case you missed it, here are the full list of objectives regarding the Fortnite Week 5 Aquaman challenge:

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (7)

Eliminations at Retail Row (3)

Use a Firefly Jar or Flare Gun at Misty Meadows

Land at the Yacht and finish top 25

Catch fish at Craggy Cliffs (5)

Upgrade a weapon at Salty Springs

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks

Search Ammo Boxes at the Fortilla (7)

Claim your Trident at Coral Cove (Aquaman Challenge)

On successful completion of all of the above, the Fortnite Aquaman skins (replete with the glistening, gorgeous trident) will be all yours.

The Fortnite Aquaman skins up for grabs!

Take a look at a detailed walkthrough in the video below, on how to claim your trident at Coral Cove. Original post by InTheLittleWood on YouTube.