Fortnite: How to counter aggressive players in Season 3

Many times in Fortnite, you will encounter seasoned players who may just be too hot to handle.

This article outlines general tips to help you deal with players who keep trying to get into your boxes.

How to get better at Fortnite Season 3 and win more fights (Image Credits: Wallpaperaccess)

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is now live, and the commencement of a new season usually brings back older players who have spent countless hours grinding and getting better at the game. This, however, may not be good news for players who are either new or are still getting used to Fortnite.

Falling victim to seasoned players and being sent back to the lobby often is not fun. On that note, here are a few tips to help you counter aggressive players and win more fights in Fortnite.

Counter aggressive players in Fortnite

1) Learn to peek

You may have heard the term 'right-hand peek' being thrown around a lot in FPS shooter games. In the case of Fortnite, the peek can equip you with an even greater advantage when executed correctly.

This method allows you to practically be 'invisible' from your opponent's point of view. However, learning how to edit the pieces properly is key to proficient peeks. Here is a video to help you better understand the peeking method.

2) Know your load out

How to get better at Fortnite? Know how to put your weapons to use (Image Credits: Dexetro)

When getting better at Fortnite is your goal, your choice of weapon is paramount. Using any weapon in the game takes an ample amount of practice. If you have never used a Burst AR and randomly pick it up mid-fight, 8 out of 10 times, you are going to lose due to not being able to use the firearm effectively.

Choose your loadout tactically; prefer close range fights? Opt for the Shotgun + SMG combo along with an AR. Similarly, choose snipers and long-range AR's if your play style is primarily passive.

3) Don't lose your opponent

Keep track of your opponents at all times during battle (Image Credits: Pintrest)

You have been fighting a player for quite some time now, with the intensity building up with each passing second. You see your opponent drop a couple of pieces down, and when you go to inquire, POOF, he's gone.

The enemy player either found a safe spot somewhere amidst the pre-built pieces, or he's launch-padded away to safety in order to heal back up. Either way, you have just lost an enemy who was on the verge of being eliminated after losing a horde of materials, ammo and time; this could get frustrating to say the least.

However, there is a simple way to avoid getting into this situation, which is to simply keep track of your opponent at all times. In your pursuit of keeping the high ground, don't build all the way up to the sky. Stay close to a level where you can see your opponent and effectively deal damage at the same time.