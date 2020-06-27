Fortnite: How to find and ride loot sharks? Aquaman challenges guide

Fortnite Season 3, Week 2 challenges require players to ride a loot shark using fishing poles.

The article covers information on how to find sharks to complete the weekly objective.

Fortnite Week 2 challenges: How to ride a loot shark in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 3, Week 2 challenges are now live. While the majority of them are fairly simple to complete, one particular challenge that requires players to ride a loot shark in Fortnite has been quite challenging for many.

The 'ride a shark' mechanic as a whole had recently been introduced to match the 'underwater' theme in Fortnite Season 3.

In a nutshell, players can now ride loot sharks in Fortnite to explore the island, attack other opponents (while riding a shark) who come in their way, and towards the end of their excursion, eliminate the shark to drop the loot they carry.

However, the challenge in question requires players to ride a loot shark using a fishing pole in the clear waters of Sweaty Sands.

Challenge guide: How to ride a loot shark in Fortnite?

As a part of the Aquaman challenges, players are required to ride a loot shark in Fortnite's Sweaty Sand. Although it's pretty self-explanatory, here is what you're going to need before approaching your challenge.

Fishing Pole

Weapons

Shark

Before you head on to find sharks to ride, ensure you have your fishing pole ready in your inventory. You can find a handful of these poles by the beach in Sweaty Sands, close to the dock.

Once you have your pole ready, simply find a shark and aim your hook at them. Once locked on, players should automatically start surfing the ocean and be equipped with a pair of water-ski's

Similar to vehicles in Fortnite, you can boost a shark. Additionally, you can also 'jump' while attached to the loot shark.

WATCH: How to ride a loot shark in Fortnite Season 3

Are loot sharks in Fortnite different from normal ones?

There has been quite a bit of confusion around 'loot sharks' in general.

To make things clear, every shark in Fortnite is a loot shark, and these alphas of Fortnite's waters are quite exhausting to kill; which is precisely why they all drop a loot when killed, hence being called 'loot sharks' in the game.