Fortnite: How to find and ride loot sharks? Aquaman challenges guide
- Fortnite Season 3, Week 2 challenges require players to ride a loot shark using fishing poles.
- The article covers information on how to find sharks to complete the weekly objective.
Fortnite Season 3, Week 2 challenges are now live. While the majority of them are fairly simple to complete, one particular challenge that requires players to ride a loot shark in Fortnite has been quite challenging for many.
The 'ride a shark' mechanic as a whole had recently been introduced to match the 'underwater' theme in Fortnite Season 3.
In a nutshell, players can now ride loot sharks in Fortnite to explore the island, attack other opponents (while riding a shark) who come in their way, and towards the end of their excursion, eliminate the shark to drop the loot they carry.
However, the challenge in question requires players to ride a loot shark using a fishing pole in the clear waters of Sweaty Sands.
Challenge guide: How to ride a loot shark in Fortnite?
As a part of the Aquaman challenges, players are required to ride a loot shark in Fortnite's Sweaty Sand. Although it's pretty self-explanatory, here is what you're going to need before approaching your challenge.
- Fishing Pole
- Weapons
- Shark
Before you head on to find sharks to ride, ensure you have your fishing pole ready in your inventory. You can find a handful of these poles by the beach in Sweaty Sands, close to the dock.
Once you have your pole ready, simply find a shark and aim your hook at them. Once locked on, players should automatically start surfing the ocean and be equipped with a pair of water-ski's
Similar to vehicles in Fortnite, you can boost a shark. Additionally, you can also 'jump' while attached to the loot shark.
WATCH: How to ride a loot shark in Fortnite Season 3
Are loot sharks in Fortnite different from normal ones?
There has been quite a bit of confusion around 'loot sharks' in general.
To make things clear, every shark in Fortnite is a loot shark, and these alphas of Fortnite's waters are quite exhausting to kill; which is precisely why they all drop a loot when killed, hence being called 'loot sharks' in the game.Published 27 Jun 2020, 00:29 IST