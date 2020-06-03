Fortnite: How to get free skins in Fortnite

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Fortnite, one of the most famous Battle Royale games is filled with loot down to the brim. You can not only get yourself a range of weapons, but can also win tons of skins and cosmetic bonuses to give your character in Fortnite world some extra flavour.

Fortnite + Twitch Prime Pack

Source: Medium

The Twitch Prime Pack from Fortnite Battle Royale has arrived and it consists of two Twitch-themed skins, a Glider camp and four Emoticons. Both of these skins and the purple and grey colour scheme of the Glider sport Twitch, generally look pretty fantastic. Camouflage is a great asset in Fortnite. The Twitch Prime Bundle can be obtained free of cost as long as you're an Amazon Prime user.

PlayStation Plus Subscribers

If you are a PlayStation Plus user on PS4, you will be able to grab the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack in both, the United States and UK. The pack comes with a personalized glider and a Playstation suit/skin, in both traditional white and blue colours.

Go to the PS Store to demand these free goodies, and check for 'PlayStation Plus Celebration Box.' Once you have reached the landing page, click 'Add to Cart' (don't worry it's still free) and start the checkout and download process. The next time you boot the game you’re supposed to have these new items in your Locker.

Season 3 Battle Pass: Free Rewards

Here's a rundown of all the cosmetic items/skins that you can win on Season 3’s Battle Pass from the free tier. In order to get hold of all these things you'll simply need to play the game enough to rank up your Combat Pass. These things will become available in your Fortnite Locker. You can equip these items from there. Although most rewards are not so motivating, the 'EVA Harvesting Tool' is certainly worth grinding for!

· Tier 2-Contests

· Tier 6-Doughnut Button icon

· Tier 10-Emote: "Salute"

· Tier14-The emoticon "in love"

· Tier 18-V-Bucks 100

· Tier 22-Back Bling "Precision"

· Tier 26-Emoticon "GG"

· Tier 30 - "Battle Royale" Loading Screen

· Tier 34 - 100 V-Bucks

· Tier 38 - “Eagle” Banner Icon

· Tier 42 - “Positivity” Emoticon

· Tier 46 - “EVA” Harvesting Tool

· Tier 50 - “Star” Banner Icon

· Tier 54 - “A+” Emoticon