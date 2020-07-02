Fortnite: How many people play the game in 2020?

The credits for Fortnite's increasing popularity completely goes to the developers for their dynamism with updates.

In this article, we analyse the game's user base and other aspects of its growing popularity.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games on the planet. It was released in 2017 and had a slow first year. The game eventually picked up pace in 2018, when it came on track to become one of the biggest battle royale games. The game has since seen an exponential rise in the user base, and it is set to continue for quite a few years to come.

There are many reasons that can be attributed to the game's success. The Battle Royale concept itself was relatively new, and Fortnite's unique gameplay coupled with the fact that it is a free to play game available across all platforms has added to its popularity.

Fortnite has created a unique niche in the market and is the first game where in-game concerts have resulted in more than 10 to 12 million people attending it. Last year, Marshmello's concert was attended by over 10.4 million users, while Travis Scott's concert that happened in April this year broke that record, and attracted 12.4 million people.

As far as the number of users is concerned, Fortnite had a healthy growth until May 2018, after which it became truly exponential. In the five months between January and June, the number of active users increased from 45 million to 125 million, and by the end of the year, it crossed the 200 million mark.

Fortnite's highest single-year growth

2018 is also considered the year when the true Fortnite boom occurred, and people around the world began to take notice and download the game. This was also the year when the game garnered most of its popular streamers.

The highest monthly increase that Fortnite has seen until now happened back in August 2018, when 78.3 new users joined the game. Additionally, what works to Fortnite's advantage is that the game's developers are extremely dynamic in coming up with new items.

As of March 2019, the user base had climbed up to a quarter of a billion, and data suggests that it has already climbed to 350 million users, as of May 2020. While this data includes each and every account that exists in the system, we can assume that at least half of those 350 million users are online at any given point of time.