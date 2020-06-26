Fortnite: How old is Jules in the game?

Jules is one of the many characters introduced in the Season 3 update of Fortnite.

She is originally a Shadow engineer who has developed Kit's mechanical suit.

credit: newsweek.com

Jules is one of the many characters that have been introduced in Season 3 of Fortnite. Not much is known about her, except that she is rumored to be a past lover of the now-deceased Midas. This has something to do with her becoming the new Authority boss. She is originally a Shadow engineer who has developed Kit's mechanical suit.

credit: wallpapercave.com

Jules is one of the two female bosses introduced in the Season 3 update, along with Ocean. You can see a portrait of her hanging on one of the walls of Midas's room.

In the newest happenings, Jules has become Kit's new mom in some ways. Kit decided to set his father up with Jules after discovering that they both are fond of each other. Meoscles was skeptical at first, but his feelings took over, and he decided to ask her out.

credit: youtube.com

Jules is an authoritative boss who lets her henchmen take out attackers. She is a talented engineer who is responsible for building the seawall that stops the sea tides from flooding her location.

Predicting Jules' age in Fortnite

She has the appearance of a mid-twenties-year-old girl, with freckles and dark hair. Jules is rumored to be one of the survivors from Fortnite's Save the World series. All this and her close connection to Midas signify that that she might have helped Midas in the creation of the Doomsday device.

xboxplay.games.com

Jules has mechanical parts, is heavily tattooed, and killing her yields the mythic drum and glider guns. Her whole demeanor, including the tattoos, the ripped jeans, and the braided hair, makes you think that she is in her late teenage years.

However, her engineering prowess, the fact that she is a capable fighter and probably a survivor from the Save the World Series, tells you a different story. Midas himself is aged between 20-26 years, and this makes us believe that Jules might also be of the same age group.

Regardless, if we have to predict a particular age, we will make a calculated guess that she is exactly 23 years old. Jules is one of the most challenging bosses to eliminate in the game.