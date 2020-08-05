Fortnite: How to play with cars and how to beat them

Cars have (finally) come to Fortnite and the Fortnite community is reacting about as well as you can expect. Although many are talking about how fun these new vehicles are, there is a fair amount of discussion about whether or not they might be too good. It’s far too early to say with any authority whether or not cars are actually overpowered, but at the very least it can help to come up with some ideas about how to fight them.

How do cars affect Fortnite?

Car spawn rate is 35%

Truck spawn rate is 35%

Taxi spawn rate is 35%



will tweet more patchnotes in a bit.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Perhaps the most obvious impact cars will have on your average game of Fortnite is how players will want to rotate, the overall mobility of the game, and what you’ll need to consider when playing with or without them.

The extra mobility offered will be helpful, as the recent patch also sped up the storm. Rotating and moving quickly from location to location will be much easier if you go for a car rather than playing like normal.

If the numbers shown above are accurate then each car has a bit more than a one-in-three chance of spawning at any given location in Fortnite. Although there might be more spawn locations discovered in the future, currently there are about 12 locations found where cars can spawn.

That means that an average game of Fortnite will feature about 4.2 cars, although that number might change as new data is discovered, and there may be a high degree of variance in games unless Fortnite has anything guiding the number of spawns to prevent extreme games where either too many or too few cars spawn.

Fortnite car stats breakdown - fuel

Advertisement

There are four types of vehicles available to players, each with slightly different stats shown above. One stat to note is that each vehicle leaks 2 fuel when damaged. This makes weapons which fire quicker better for disabling vehicles during a fight, making SMGs a decent choice for weakening an enemy vehicle.

At full fuel, however, it would take 50 hits against the small and medium cars, and the truck, and 75 hits against the large car, in order to empty the fuel tanks. However, landing every shot from an SMG with a clip size of 35 would drain 70 fuel before needing to reload. And considering that cars are not likely to have full fuel tanks to begin with means that this can be a great tool for punishing greedy players.

Of course, the other option is to simply fire at the driver and eliminate them. Cars will have much less erratic movement than players, and without the ability to build in defense a few well placed shots with an AR could end the fight before it even begins, or at the very least force them to leave their vehicle.

Fortnite car stats breakdown - health

#fortnite car crashes into my tall structure some how i take damage from both the car and the fall damage. Thank god these arent in arena. Fuck these cars. — Alex Bennett (@TheReelBennett) August 5, 2020

#FortniteJoyRide Update has to be the best in the game's history. Cars are amazing in Fortnite. They don't seem too overpowered but certainly aren't weak. Thank you @FortniteGame for the addition! Can't wait to see what the future of cars hold. — Your New Overlord (@YNOverlord) August 5, 2020

Cars are going to be op, I hit a man who had full health with a semi truck and he died right away... #Fortnite #FortniteJoyRide #twitchstreamer — Andrew Drugan (@Andrew002400) August 5, 2020

Cars all come with a very large health pool, making them quite tanky for a game of Fortnite. Even the small car has 800 health, while the large car and truck has 1200. Because of this, health is not the angle you want to attack someone on if they’re in a vehicle, you’re better off trying to score hits on the driver than to destroy the car.

However, one thing to consider is that players can mine cars for metal. Given the large health pool, if you’re in a desperate situation it might be worth it to hit your own car a few times to stock up before you drive into a fight. These vehicles certainly have enough life to spare, and resources in Fortnite can be more valuable than 200 health on a car.

As for your own health, you’ll want to be very careful fighting against someone in a car. Early reports say that cars can do anywhere from 70-180 damage when driven into a player. The exact damage done is likely the result of a formula which hasn’t been discovered at the time of writing, but it’s fair to say that in general you don’t want to get hit by a car.

Consider ways to defend yourself from someone. A simple tower to get off the ground might help, although some players are reporting receiving impact damage through builds, so take caution. Another strategy would be to place roofs on the ground in order to break up the terrain and prevent drivers from having as much control over their vehicle.

Additional strategies will come out as the community experiments both playing with and against these new tools.