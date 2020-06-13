Fortnite: How to win every fight you take and outplay sweats

Tips on how to increase your chances of winning games in Fortnite.

These tips can help you outmanoeuvre better players, but are not a substitute for actual game-practice.

Fortnite tips to help you win more games (Image Credits: u/HeyIamColeTastik)

In every Fortnite game, you are bound to find a handful of sweats who get increasingly good at the game. Unless you have a tactic mapped out in your head to deal with them, your return to the lobby is almost certain.

Every player who falls victim to them might wonder how to beat them. A generic answer to that would probably be: 'Oh, just get better at the game', but that takes time. However, with intricate planning and unpredictable manoeuvers, it is possible to fight and win against players who are better than you.

Do note that these tactics may help temporarily, but are not supposed to be a replacement for actual in-game practice.

How to outplay sweats in Fortnite?

#1: Look for third-party opportunities

Looking to party? You are invited to the third party in Fortnite (Image Credits: Switch Styles)

Perhaps one of the best moments to take on your opponents in Fortnite is when they are low on health. If you notice a fight close by that is about to conclude or has already concluded, don't hesitate to jump right in. Nine out of ten times, the player who survives the fight would be low on health and looking to heal.

However, that does not translate to W-keying the person without any second thought. Look around you for any other players in the area. Could you also be under risk of getting third-partied while trying to finish the opponent? Only when you are sure about your situation, should you approach your opponent.

An ideal way to so is by throwing explosives before moving close to them. This will keep them occupied with trying to defend themselves while you close in on them.

#2: Deal damage before they do

Dealing damage to your opponents beforehand puts you in an advantageous position (Image Credits: Polygon)

Most amateur players in Fortnite often hide when they spot better players in the game. Eventually, they get into an inevitable fight and lose.

When you back off from a fight in Fortnite, it sends out the message that you are intimidated by your opponent or not in a state to pick a fight (due to being too low on health or out of ammo etc.).

Lock your target, and try to deal damage before the fight even starts. This way, you have a better chance at turning the odds in your favour.

#3: Build!

Build strategically; you have a limited amount of materials, don't waste them all. (Image Credits: Fortnite Insider)

There are numerous incidents of the classic 'game freeze' when Fortnite players are too confused and often forget to build amidst the chaos. Remember, saving your materials will do you no good if you are sent back to the lobby.

Make use of every piece of material until you are out of builds.

While on the topic, make sure to avoid 'Panic building' at all costs. Track your opponent carefully, and place builds just before they can shoot at you. Additionally, try to take shots at your opponent during the build battle.