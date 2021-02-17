Fortnite Invalid Variant error: What is it and how to resolve it?

Fortnite users had a quick scare last night while trying to equip and edit the skins from the set Boundless set last night. The popular superhero skins currently available in the item shop is editable, allowing players to select a primary and secondary color for each outfit. Last night, many Fortnite players found themselves with an "Invalid Variant" error when trying to equip an edited skin.

How to resolve Fortnite's "Invalid Variant" error with the Boundless skins

Invalid Variant

The "Invalid Variant" error occurring with Fortnite's Boundless set of skins is due to an invalid option in the RichColor6 field. Each of the Boundless set outfits is fully color-customizable, so Fortnite needs to track which colors players select and save these values for future use.

An error at Epic Games caused the skin to be released with this invalid option set in the field, rendering each of the skins unusable.

We're investigating an issue that is causing players to receive an error message titled "Invalid variant" when equipping the Boundless set that has had the style edited. pic.twitter.com/SlIOFsgKGh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 17, 2021

Thankfully, there was a fix a little after 11-hours after Epic Games announced they were aware of the issue.

The issue with the Boundless outfits has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/c1ntN1WmJ2 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 17, 2021

While 11-hours may seem like a long time to a Fortnite player is jonesing to use their new skins, the turnaround time to confirm, fix, and test the said fix and then release it to the public is pretty quick. Thankfully, players do not have to do anything on their end to resolve the "Invalid Variant" error within the Boundless set.

Editor image via KingAlexHD: YouTube

The Boundless set is currently available in the Fortnite in-game item shop and will be available until 7:00 p.m. EST tonight. Thanks to the quick work of Fortnite developers, players can now fully enjoy their new customizable superhero skins as soon as it is purchased.

As a side note, Fortnite recently banned using the Boundless set in competitive play due to its ability to blend effortlessly into the background when set to specific colors.