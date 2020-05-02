Fortnite Item Shop today - Major Lazer makes a comeback, Marshmello up next

Major Lazer Bundle is currently available in the Fortnite item shop.

If you haven't heard it yet, The Jordan Fisher x Diplo duo hosted a concert in Fortnite yesterday. Right after a successful Travis Scott event, Fortnite seems to be setting itself up for the next big thing.

The Major Lazer event was held in the 'Party Royale' game mode that is currently available in the Battle Royale playlist. The show was held at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET/2 AM BST.

The Party Royale mode in Fortnite

Do you recall, not long ago @diplo played an awesome live Major Lazer set in Party Royale?



Check out the rebroadcast in 11 hours!



[10AM ET/4PM CET/12AM AEST] pic.twitter.com/GfC6Ar85Xk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 2, 2020

The 'Party Royale' game mode is a recent addition to Fortnite. From the looks of it, we could experience many similar flash events in the future.

Nice night for a party 😏



In 30 mins join @Jordan_Fisher and @Diplo, performing his Major Lazer set, LIVE at the Fortnite Party Royale Main Stage!



You won't want to miss it 👀 pic.twitter.com/oQlNndrgh8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 2, 2020

Party Royale is outlined as an 'Experiment ground' for Epic Games to test events, secondary features, etc. before they make their way into the game. This could also work as a testing ground where players can experience new features and vote together as a community to either remove or keep them in Fortnite.

As expected, the 'Major Lazer Bundle' which retails for $25 has been made available in the Fortnite item shop today. The Bundle consists of the following items:

1) Major Lazer Skin - 1600 vBucks

2) Lazer Blast (Emote) - 500 vBucks

Advertisement

3) Default Vibe (Music Track) - 200 vBucks

4) Lazer Axe - 800 vBucks

5) Default Fire (Music Track) - 200 vBucks.

'Major Lazer' Bundle is available in the Fortnite item shop today.

Next up, iFire Monkey, a popular leader within the Fortnite community, sent out a tweet that highlights a script titled 'MARSHMELLO BUNDLE'.

Some images from the original Marshmello event got re-added.



Most likely for the party royale mode, also the second image works like a flipbook, each square is a frame. pic.twitter.com/pV2E6gul1x — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Not sure if this is a typo but there is a Marshmellow Bundle coming to the item shop in the future. pic.twitter.com/xXvDg4ArRs — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

With Major Lazer and Diplo already making a return, it is highly likely we are about to witness the Marshmello Bundle or certain parts of the bundle like emotes, glider, etc.

If you were unable to grab the Marshmello bundle from the Fortnite item shop in Season 7 during its initial release, now is your time. Keep an eye out on the in-game item shop to make sure you can grab the bundle as soon as it releases.

The 'Marshmellow' bundle is expected to be out in the Fortnite item shop soon.

DJ Marshmello holds the honour of being the first artist to have an in-game concert, the first-ever such event in the history of Fortnite. This is among one of the many reasons why 'Marshmello' cosmetics are very sought after in Fortnite.

Here is the full Fortnite item shop as on 2nd May, 2020: