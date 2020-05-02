Fortnite Item Shop today - Major Lazer makes a comeback, Marshmello up next
- Major Lazer has returned to the Fortnite item shop today.
- The Marshmello bundle is expected to follow soon after.
If you haven't heard it yet, The Jordan Fisher x Diplo duo hosted a concert in Fortnite yesterday. Right after a successful Travis Scott event, Fortnite seems to be setting itself up for the next big thing.
The Major Lazer event was held in the 'Party Royale' game mode that is currently available in the Battle Royale playlist. The show was held at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET/2 AM BST.
The Party Royale mode in Fortnite
The 'Party Royale' game mode is a recent addition to Fortnite. From the looks of it, we could experience many similar flash events in the future.
Party Royale is outlined as an 'Experiment ground' for Epic Games to test events, secondary features, etc. before they make their way into the game. This could also work as a testing ground where players can experience new features and vote together as a community to either remove or keep them in Fortnite.
As expected, the 'Major Lazer Bundle' which retails for $25 has been made available in the Fortnite item shop today. The Bundle consists of the following items:
1) Major Lazer Skin - 1600 vBucks
2) Lazer Blast (Emote) - 500 vBucks
3) Default Vibe (Music Track) - 200 vBucks
4) Lazer Axe - 800 vBucks
5) Default Fire (Music Track) - 200 vBucks.
Next up, iFire Monkey, a popular leader within the Fortnite community, sent out a tweet that highlights a script titled 'MARSHMELLO BUNDLE'.
With Major Lazer and Diplo already making a return, it is highly likely we are about to witness the Marshmello Bundle or certain parts of the bundle like emotes, glider, etc.
If you were unable to grab the Marshmello bundle from the Fortnite item shop in Season 7 during its initial release, now is your time. Keep an eye out on the in-game item shop to make sure you can grab the bundle as soon as it releases.
DJ Marshmello holds the honour of being the first artist to have an in-game concert, the first-ever such event in the history of Fortnite. This is among one of the many reasons why 'Marshmello' cosmetics are very sought after in Fortnite.