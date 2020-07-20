Fortnite: Lachlan plays a game of Shark Battle Royale

25-year-old social influencer, Lachlan Powers, or simply 'Lachlan' is one of the most popular names in the Fortnite circuit. He has amassed a stellar following over the past few years.

With more than 10 million subscribers, his rapid rise to fame can be attributed to his exploits in Fortnite on YouTube and Twitch. His latest video features an exclusive 'Shark Battle Royale' tournament that is created using custom matchmaking.

Let's take a look at how Lachlan dealt with Fortnite Season 3's nefarious sharks.

Thanks for adding me to Fortnite again! — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) January 16, 2019

Fortnite Shark Only Battle Royale

The 11-minute video clip features trademark Lachlan trying out a game of Fortnite Battle Royale, with a twist- 'using only sharks'.

The first rule of the Fortnite event, as summarised by Lachlan right in the beginning, is to get hold of a fishing rod as quickly as possible. With emphasis on sharks as the primary weapon, the game soon escalates into a free-for-all.

From busting Fortnite dance moves atop a shark to lamenting its clunky controls, Lachlan finds himself pretty much amidst the action, as always.

Advertisement

Shark off and Cross Chomp

The waters of Fortnite Season 3's map have become infested with sharks, as players riding on top indulge in a frenetic, fast-paced Shark off. Be it motivating his shark to 'do its thing' or praising its ability to take a cross chomp out of a fellow competitor, Lachlan's trademark humour is the highlight of the video.

From screaming 'Oi' to 'this is bad' countless number of times, Lachlan goes through a plethora of emotions throughout the entire video.

Enter caption

Shark Only game becomes Pickaxe only; Round 2 begins

After getting 'chomped' once again, Lachlan orders everyone to get out of the water once the storm closes in on land and he changes the game to a 'Pickaxe only' Battle Royale. Lachlan pretty much fanboys over the Captain America skin who goes on to win the first round.

In Round 2, he once again struggles to control his shark and finishes 49th. Spectating from the sidelines, when all the remaining players converge in a canal, he ecstatically states:

There's so many sharks....Dude, the Jaws movie ain't got nothing on this right now !

The video ends with Lachlan flipping out over how crazy and close the game turned out to be.

Fortnite fans have already started filing online petitions to make this fun mode a legitimate one.

You can watch the exclusive Fortnite Shark only Battle Royale in the video below. Original post by Lachlan on YouTube.